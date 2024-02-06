Board of Supervisors and Staunton City Council retreats: THE AGENDA

WEYERS CAVE – Local elected officials are out of the office Friday for a day-long retreat!

Both Augusta County and Staunton are having policy retreats to discuss the largest issues the localities are expecting to face in the coming year. Neither is open to public comment, but The News Leader will be present for both.

The Augusta supervisors will discuss the Augusta County Courthouse and Shenandoah Valley Animals Services Center, the upcoming reassessment and its effect on taxes and budget, solar projects policy updates, and body cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff's Office.

Meanwhile, Staunton will begin drafting the 2024 State of the City speech, find a next step for implementing a long-term Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) commitment, review work on the West End, and discuss both economic development and improving city's employee recruiting efforts.

The Middle River Regional Jail Authority Board will review its staff vacancies. This is notable due to soon-to-be-former Augusta Correctional Center employees looked for work before the facility closes at the end of June.

Staunton City School Board will be voting on updates to 2021-2025 strategic plan, the 2025-2029 Capital Improvements Plan (CIP), and placing two mowing decks and a snow blower on govdeals.com.

The board will also take a moment to recognize Camille Dierksheide and the Whimsically Witchy Fundraising Project.

Here are the public meetings scheduled from Tuesday, Feb. 6 through Tuesday, Feb. 13. For links to agendas and agenda packets, check out this story on newsleader.com.

Tuesday, Feb. 6

Augusta County Jail Authority 2 p.m. Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane. The agenda is online.

Wednesday, Feb. 7

Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization 10 a.m. The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission office, 112 MacTanly Place, Staunton.

Friday, Feb. 9

Augusta County Board of Supervisors Retreat 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Blue Ridge Community College Weyers Cave. The agenda is online.

Staunton City Council Retreat. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. R. R. Smith Center, 2nd Floor Lecture Hall, located at 20 South New Street. The agenda is online.

Monday, Feb. 12

Staunton City School Board Work Session 5 p.m. City Hall, 116 W. Beverley Street. The agenda is online.

Staunton City School Board Meeting 6 p.m. City Hall, 116 W. Beverley Street. The agenda is online.

Waynesboro City Council 7 p.m. City Hall, 503 West Main Street.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Shenandoah Valley Animal Service Center Owners' Meeting 9 a.m.

Augusta County Electoral Board Meeting-L&A Testing 9 a.m.

Augusta County Planning Commission Meeting 7 p.m.

Waynesboro School Board 7 p.m. Central Office, 301 Pine Avenue.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Board of Supervisors and Staunton City Council retreats: THE AGENDA