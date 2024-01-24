Board supports efforts to expand Lake Louise statutory boundary

Jan. 23—The Mower County Board of Commissioners showed their support Tuesday morning for a proposal by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in adjusting the statutory boundary for Lake Louise State Park outside of LeRoy.

According to Lake Louise Park Manager Bob Storlie, a family that owns 15 acres next to the current boundary approached the DNR about adding the land to the statutory boundary area.

The inclusion into the statutory boundary wouldn't mean that it becomes part of the park or that DNR has any oversight over the addition. The Minnesota State Legislature would need to approve any change to the border of a state park.

What it does do is provide options for the family should they choose to sell the land in the future and if the DNR would like to purchase it provided it meets DNR division and agency goals.

The land in question is located against the west edge of the current statutory boundary of the park.

Storlie said the DNR is currently in the stage of gathering support for the move and that there are several more steps to go through before the Legislature could approve the addition.

If the DNR would be able to purchase the land in the future, then there would multiple benefits, including:

—Allow for the restoration of critical habitat for wildlife and endangered species.

—Increase protection of watersheds of the Upper Iowa and Little Iowa river systems.

—May increase the recreational potential of the unit, such as enhancing the trail system or providing additional wildlife viewing area.

—Acquisitions such as this have been shown to produce a long-term return on investment in the future of Minnesota and in natural resource environmental stewardship.

—Provides economic benefits to local communities to draw visitors from throughout the tri-state region, which results in money spent in towns exploring local businesses.