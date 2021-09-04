Board suspends club's liquor license after 'melee'

Sep. 4—BEVERLY — The city's License Board has suspended the Franco-American Club's liquor license for four days after what police described as a "melee" outside the club in June following a birthday party for a 3-year-old.

Police said they had to call in every police officer on duty that night — including detail officers, detectives in plain clothes, and the officer in charge at the police station — as well as police from Salem and Danvers and state police, a total of 15 officers, to quell the disturbance.

"It was essentially a melee down there," Beverly police Lt. William Page told the License Board on Thursday night at City Hall. "It was a public safety issue at this point. It was an officers safety issue."

Page asked the board to suspend the Franco-American Club's liquor license for five days. The board eventually voted 3-0 for a four-day suspension, with two of those days to be served.

The incident took place on the night of Saturday, June 5, when police received a report of people fighting in the street outside the club, which is located on Park Street. According to a report by Officer Erik Abrahamson, there was a crowd of 25 to 40 people in the street when he arrived at around 10:30 p.m. The group was crowded around police officers who were already on scene trying to deal with people fighting, the report said.

"Several of the group were confrontational with officers and appeared to be intoxicated likely due to being overserved," Abrahamson wrote.

In another report, Officer Blair Nickerson said several people were pushing each other and struggling with a "highly intoxicated" man in the front seat of a car that was parked in the middle of the street. When Nickerson attempted to intervene, he said, several men surrounded him and told him to get his hands off the man "and kept coming toward me in an aggressive manner."

That's when Nickerson called for additional units, saying there were "20-plus" people now involved in the incident. Another officer, Ted Lane, called for mutual aid from other communities "as the event continued to escalate," Nickerson wrote.

Police tried to disperse the crowd, but Abrahamson said "tensions were high" due to intoxication and "whatever had transpired prior to our arrival." He said members of the group that were holding the birthday party for the 3-year-old tried to help officers disperse the crowd "with no success."

Abrahamson said the crowd finally began to leave once the man who was at the center of the disturbance was taken into custody. He noted in his report that the incident tied up the entire on-duty Beverly Police Department for nearly 30 minutes.

In asking for a five-day license suspension, Page told board members, "This was a case of many people being overserved for a 3-year-old's birthday party at 10:30 at night."

Keith Sachs, a lawyer for the Franco-American Club, told the board there is no evidence that anyone at the club that night was served too much alcohol. He suggested that the people involved in the disturbance could have come from other bars in the area.

"There are plenty of drinking establishments around there," he said.

"I'm not saying people from the Franco had nothing to do with it," Sachs said. "But it wasn't an issue that the Franco created by overserving."

But Richard Kelley, the chairman of the License Board, said the aggressive behavior of the people in the street, including attempts to interfere with police, suggests that they were served too much alcohol.

"They came from somewhere," Kelley said. "However, this was right in front of your establishment."

Sachs pointed out that nobody was arrested and police allowed people to drive home. Beverly police Lt. Michael Backstrom told the board that officers didn't want to "inflame" the situation by making arrests.

"That would only further agitate the crowd," Backstrom said. "They got everybody out without causing more disturbance."

Backstrom said the man who was at the center of the disturbance, who had recently gotten out of the military, was placed in protective custody.

Sachs told the board that the Franco-American Club, a social club that started in 1934, has had a "tough go" recently due to the pandemic and its former president pleading guilty to stealing funds from the club.

"A suspension is going to put them further behind the 8-ball," Sachs said. "They've been a part of the community for almost 100 years."

Kelley said the board was aware of those issues, but said, "Under the circumstances I think some penalty should be imposed."

Board member John Roccio, a retired Beverly police officer, noted how unusual it was to have to call in every on-duty officer and mutual aid to handle an incident. He proposed the four-day license suspension, with two of those days to be served this month and the other two days to be held in abeyance.

Sachs noted that the club has the right to appeal the decision, but did not say if that would happen.

Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535, by email at pleighton@salemnews.com, or on Twitter at @heardinbeverly.