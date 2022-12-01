Boarding school leader gets temporary order to keep name off Missouri abuse registry

Agape Boarding School’s longtime leader recently filed for a temporary restraining order against the state to keep his name off Missouri’s Central Registry for child abuse and neglect.

Bryan Clemensen filed a motion for the restraining order on Nov. 22 in Cole County Circuit Court. The next day, Judge Brian Stumpe granted the order and the Missouri Department of Social Services, which maintains the registry, received a summons.

“It is therefore Ordered that Respondent be and is hereby restrained from listing Petitioner on the Missouri Child Abuse and Neglect Central Registry,” according to a docket entry on the state’s online court database.

It is not clear, however, whether Clemensen’s name was ever placed on the registry or if his request for a temporary restraining order was to keep it from going on. Stumpe’s ruling said the order would expire in 15 days if not further extended by the court.

The online court docket indicates that Clemensen plans to pursue another appeal. He did not respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Missouri’s Central Registry contains the names of people who, through a DSS investigation, have been determined “to be perpetrators of child abuse and/or neglect,” according to the state’s child welfare agency. People are put on the registry for findings of physical, sexual or emotional abuse, or educational and medical neglect.

According to the state: “An individual’s name will be added to the (registry) if the Children’s Division case investigation yields a finding of preponderance of evidence, probable cause, reason to suspect, or court adjudication that abuse and/or neglect did occur.”

Earlier this year, DSS substantiated multiple findings of child abuse/neglect against Clemensen and two other Agape employees. Clemensen appealed and an administrative hearing was scheduled for Nov. 17. The outcome of that hearing is not known.

If an appeal is denied, the finding becomes final and the person is placed on the state’s Central Registry. Missouri law prohibits someone from working at a residential care facility if the person has a substantiated finding of child abuse or neglect or is placed on the registry.

Multiple sources have told The Star in recent months that Scott Dumar, the school’s longtime medical coordinator, also was among those appealing a DSS finding. Dumar is one of five staff members who were charged last year with physical abuse of Agape students. A third Agape employee, Dan Goldsmith, appealed a DSS finding as well.

The Star reported in September that DSS had confirmed 10 other findings of physical abuse involving Agape staff. Those findings were final dispositions and the workers involved were placed on the state’s Central Registry and do not currently work at any boarding schools in Missouri, DSS officials said.

Those 10 represent the number of abuse findings, DSS said, not necessarily the number of people investigated. In other words, one person could have multiple findings.

Another Agape employee was added to the Central Registry soon after that, bringing to 11 the number of substantiated findings related to the Cedar County boys boarding school.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed an injunction in early September to close the school, saying current students’ safety was in jeopardy. The case has been tied up in court ever since.

The Star has investigated Agape and other boarding schools in southern Missouri since late summer 2020. Many men who attended the school in their youth said they were subjected to physical restraints, extreme workouts, long days of manual labor, and food and water withheld as punishment. And, they said, students endured constant berating and mind games, and some were physically and sexually abused by staff and other youth.

Prompted by stories of abuse at several unlicensed Christian boarding schools in Missouri, legislators successfully pushed for change in the state law to implement some oversight of those schools. That law, which went into effect in July 2021, requires schools for the first time to register with the state, conduct background checks on employees and undergo health, safety and fire inspections.

The law also gives DSS, the attorney general or the local prosecuting attorney the authority to petition the court to close a facility if there is an immediate health or safety concern for the children.

As of last month, Agape had 27 students, a fraction of the population the school had in early 2021 when the Missouri Highway Patrol and DSS launched an investigation into abuse allegations. That investigation led to the assault charges against the five staffers.