The boarding school living in the shadows of a sexual abuse scandal

There’s a small cemetery in the grounds of Downside Abbey. Surrounded by a thick hedge, and overlooked by the stout neo-Gothic bulk of the abbey tower, it contains rows of metal crosses. Since 1794 when the Benedictine community came to Britain from Catholic France, it’s where most of its monks have been buried. They would join as novices in their early 20s and know that, decades later, that is where they would end up.

No longer. For the last two years, there have been no monks at Downside boarding school near Bath, which was founded in 1814. In 2020, after a damning enquiry into historic abuse at the school and the discovery of inadequate safeguarding, the monastery and school separated. Monks were taken off the teaching staff; locks installed between the school and the monastery. And on 12 March 2022, the monks left for good. The Community of St Gregory – as the monks of Downside are now called – is temporarily lodging at Buckfast Abbey in Devon while they ponder the future.

As a pupil at Downside in the late 2000s, I walked past the monks’ graveyard most days for seven years. (My brother also attended and my mother taught there.) I was an awkward fit and most of my peers were wealthier than me; their parents could afford the £12,000-a-term fees outright, rather than relying on a teacher’s discount.

Yet the monastery was one of the best parts of my school experience. You’d catch sight of the abbey on the way back from playing sport, its tower lifted in the sun, surfing on waves of Somerset green. And the monks in their floor-length black habits were singular, fascinating men. Despite their cloistered lives, they appeared more worldly than our lay teachers: as happy discussing the intricacies of Sanskrit as they were chatting about the latest Scandi crime series. They felt essential to the fabric of the place.

In the late 1970s, a boy who I’ll call Charles arrived at Downside. As was usual, he was sent to the junior boarding house, sleeping in a dorm with 30 other boys. Its housemaster was a monk called Dom Denis. He was a large, ebullient man who kept a train set in his study, where he would invite boys to play with it and drink cocoa.

One night, Charles told me, Denis came into the dormitory and sat by his bed. He slipped his hand under the covers and fondled his penis. That first time, Charles was too frightened to make a sound. But when Denis came back on subsequent nights, he shouted. Denis fled. Charles was 12.

Soon afterwards, Denis was moved away from the junior house. But the memory of what happened lingered. Charles became a difficult pupil – smoking, drinking, causing trouble. And the abuse shadowed him into adulthood. Drinking led to stints in rehab. Relationships floundered. At his lowest, Charles tried to kill himself. He considered legal action against the school, but without corroborating witnesses his lawyer advised him to drop the case. Instead, he flailed, haunting Facebook forums for ex-pupils and leaving angry messages on the school’s voicemail. ‘For years I wondered whether I made it up,’ he says. ‘[But now], it’s about saying, this was sexual abuse. It was horrific and it happened to me.’

This is the first time Charles has spoken to a journalist, he says. He wasn’t involved with the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), which published its final findings in October last year, and his alleged abuser, Dom Denis, is not named in it. Instead, the report dealt with nearly a dozen cases of sexual abuse and inappropriate behaviour at Downside.

Perhaps the most serious of those involved Fr Nicholas White. He taught geography and, the inquiry found, throughout the 1980s he repeatedly molested the children in his care. One of his victims told the inquiry that White had taken pity on him when he had first arrived at Downside. After winning his trust, White took him alone to the monastery library and touched him inappropriately. The boy told his father, who complained to the Abbot, John Roberts, who promised to ‘sort it out’. He didn’t.

When the boy returned for senior school, he found White was his housemaster. Soon after, the abuse began again. ‘I remember very clearly walking down corridors with him on the way to the monastery library and passing monks and other teachers, and just thinking, “Does nobody know?”,’ he remembered. ‘There was an enormous blindness at play.’

In the years afterwards, White was shuffled from institution to institution, diocese to diocese, and during this time, the inquiry found, the community sought to keep his crimes from the police. In January 1999, White returned to Downside where his fellow monks tried to limit his contact with pupils.

Eventually, White was arrested in 2011; three boys came forward to describe how he abused them. He was charged with 10 offences, pleading guilty to seven of them. He was sentenced to five years in jail. He died in 2016. ‘I think there was a tremendous naivety on the part of the authorities, a belief in the power of redemption,’ one of his victims told the inquiry. ‘If you have an organisation that neatly partitions good and evil, then, as a young child, you believe that stuff; [you believe] these guys are the representatives of God.’

The monastery and school separated in 2020 after the enquiry – on 12 March 2022, the monks left for good - Alex Ramsay / Alamy

Earlier this year, I put a call out on the Facebook page of the Old Gregorian Society, Downside’s old boys’ network. I wanted to understand how such abuse was allowed to happen.

More than a dozen responded. None shared as vivid experiences of assault as Charles. And most told me they had relatively happy memories of the school. Yet I was struck by the imprint Downside had left on them. They were successful men in their 50s and 60s – accountants, entrepreneurs, senior Army officers – but, five decades later, they still carried the school inside them.

According to many, the Downside of the ’70s and ’80s was a hard place. Hierarchies were rigid, discipline harsh and violence common. The pupil body was vast – more than 600 boys were crammed into five houses. Each house was supervised by a monastic housemaster who was ‘the king in their castle’, remembered an ex-teacher. Some housemasters had a reputation for kindness and taking an interest in their charges, encouraging them to pursue music and theatre. Others kept order through indifference and barely concealed thuggery.

Charles described elaborate initiation rituals, such as ‘crucifixion’, where younger boys were strapped, sometimes naked, to their bed frames by prefects and older boys. Occasionally, boot polish would be rubbed on to their genitals – something known as ‘blacking’. Yet the violence wasn’t confined to the pupils: Charles recalled one occasion when he mucked around during mass. Afterwards, his housemaster, ‘red with rage’ had come at him with a rugby boot – a beating which left him ‘curled in a corner’. It was, he said, ‘a culture of abuse’.

Of the other Old Gregorians (OGs) I spoke to, some had their own stories of ordeals that went beyond laddish horseplay. One told me of an incident where older boys put a plank of wood over a younger one as he sat in the bath, holding him choking in the darkness until he was incoherent.

Fagging, too, was common; in fact, some OGs celebrated it as a system that encouraged friendships between older and younger boys and as a surefire way of ensuring protection from bullies. ‘It wasn’t seen as extraordinary in any way,’ one told me. ‘Yet people today would look back in horror.’ He pointed out that Downside was far from unique. Indeed, other public schools of the era had worse reputations for cruelty.

‘It was my first time returning alone and as I saw the abbey tower looming over the countryside, my stomach lurched’ - Downside School

The former teacher identified Downside’s financial problems as the root of this ‘Lord of the Flies’ atmosphere. In the ’60s, the school was known for its academic success; its monastic teaching staff were hard, brilliant men who had come of age during the war. By the mid 1970s, though, many had died or retired. And under the lax regime of the headmaster Dom Raphael Appleby, complacency set in. The school coasted and pupil numbers fell. ‘The culture was completely isolationist,’ the former teacher said. ‘Downside was geographically, but also socially and intellectually, removed. [It was] a parallel universe.’

In 1980, a new headmaster, Dom Philip Jebb, was brought in to steady the ship. He encouraged the harsh discipline, many OGs recalled. So much so, in fact, that soon after he was appointed, hundreds of boys stormed into the central quad at night and began shouting ‘no more s—t’ in protest. (The kitchen staff misheard this cry as ‘no more chips’.)

Under Jebb, pupil numbers rebounded. But by the teacher’s telling, this contributed to abuse going unnoticed – there were simply too many boys, and power was concentrated in the hands of too few monastic housemasters to ensure proper safeguarding.

Sex, too, was a feature of school life. ‘Unrepressed sexual tension stalked the corridors of Downside,’ remembers one of the OGs.

Relationships between boys were common. ‘Especially in Junior House, there was quite a lot of it going on,’ he told me. In this atmosphere, ‘the peculiar became quite normal’, another recalled. Multiple OGs talked about Fr Cuthbert, who ran the sacristy. He would invite boys for coffee and biscuits in his study. The purpose of these sessions, an OG remembers, ‘was to find out how often you wanked’. Another remembers that Dom Denis was nicknamed ‘Dodgy Denis’ by the boys – something others have corroborated. ‘At the time, you went away and laughed about it with your mates,’ he says. ‘[But] you ended up leaving school with a great deal of confusion and a whole lot of guilt.’

Still, even those with ambivalent memories say they hadn’t witnessed the kind of abuse laid out in the inquiry. ‘As with any institution, you live in your bubble,’ one remembers. ‘You put up your barriers and learnt how to survive.’ But the IICSA report’s conclusions hit many in the OG community hard. ‘I believe in forgiveness and reconciliation, and the school is in a much better state now,’ a source said. ‘But it happened, didn’t it? It happened – and you can’t pretend it didn’t.’

A Benedictine monk hears confession - Getty

I drove to Downside on a temperamental February day where clouds chased sunshine across the sky. It was my first time returning alone and as I saw the abbey tower looming over the countryside, my stomach lurched. Going back to school is never a simple business.

I met the headmaster, Andrew Hobbs, in his office with an expansive view of the sun-drenched quad. Broad-shouldered and tall, he’d been a Cambridge rugby blue, and would be intimidating were it not for a swift smile and ready laugh. When I was at Downside, he taught classics and was later deputy head. In 2018 he became the school’s second lay headmaster in its 209-year history.

The decision of the monks to leave was ‘a surprise’. It was the right one, though, he felt: ‘The monastery’s upkeep is massive – it’s not the right place for a diminishing number of elderly monks. And if we’re being absolutely honest, considering the inquiry, all the history, the time for Benedictine monks to run schools has passed.’

Still, he says, losing them ‘felt like a bereavement’, adding, ‘You mourn the loss, but it leaves you space to grow into.’

Hobbs joined the school in the late 2000s – long after the abuse took place. Yet as its headmaster, he gave evidence to the inquiry. ‘What happened at Downside was very humbling and difficult,’ he reflects. ‘But there are a lot of institutions, with the same history, who haven’t been put in the spotlight yet. That ours is out in the open leads in a strange way to a process of renewal.’

I took a tour with two current pupils. The inquiry, and its accompanying media storm had, they said, largely washed over them; they could only think of one student who had been withdrawn after the revelations broke. Wandering the school, though, I felt as though I’d fallen down a rabbit hole: like Alice, I was awkward, clumsy, too big for its suddenly shrunk corridors. But the strangest part was looking out towards the monastery knowing it was locked and empty. Hobbs told me he’d considered whether it might become a hotel – or, his preferred option, a prep school extension. But it wasn’t his decision to make: the English Benedictine Congregation owns the entire site, and the school rents from the monastery; it will be the monks who will decide its fate.

On my brief tour, the school felt like a brighter, happier place than when I attended. The absence of the monks, however, was echoing. What was their future? Hobbs wasn’t sure: ‘You have to shake off the dust for a bit before you can have a clear idea of what the path ahead is like. Before long, we’ll know what they are going to do.’

Headmaster Andrew Hobbs joined the school in the late 2000s – long after the abuse took place - Downside School

A month later, I went to Devon to ask them myself. The Community of St Gregory now has only 14 members; eight live in a retreat centre at Buckfast Abbey, the rest are working or studying in parishes and monasteries elsewhere. The morning I visited was fresh and spring-like; the rambling grounds glowed in the sunshine, the nearby River Dart could be heard beneath the birdsong.

The Abbot, Dom Nicholas Wetz, elected in 2020, had come from Belmont Abbey as prior administrator. He gave me coffee and led me into the chapter house. I hadn’t met him before. The previous Abbot, Aidan Bellenger, who served when I was a pupil, had left a few years before, renouncing his vows and going to live with his partner. Soon we were joined by three other monks – Dom Leo, Dom James, and Dom Anselm. They were familiar faces: Leo was my headmaster, James had been a school chaplain and Anselm was a teacher. The atmosphere was warm but wary; despite many requests, this was the first time they’d spoken to the press.

‘We’re a declining community,’ noted Abbot Nicholas. ‘So one of our ideas was to work with another community to rediscover our monastic roots. [Moving to Buckfast] wasn’t about saving ourselves. The whole church is going through a difficult time. Monastic life is going through a difficult time. So we’re trying to discern what our mission is now.’

The decision to leave Downside was a practical one, he said. ‘We didn’t move because there was a school next door – it had nothing to do with them.’

The creaking monastic buildings, echoed Dom Anselm, were simply not fit for purpose. He pointed out that they went without hot water for months over the winter of 2021 because they couldn’t get parts for a broken boiler during lockdown. ‘The buildings are there to serve the monks – not the other way around,’ he noted.

How was the IICSA report received by the community? Abbot Nicholas began to read from the statement they gave at the time. ‘We welcome the report published today by the independent inquiry…’

He finished. Paused. ‘… what can we say? Anything we say will be misinterpreted. All we can express is, well, sorrow. We’re genuinely sorry for the failings of the past. And we’ll keep reaching out to anyone who has suffered. We’re not moving on. We still live with it.’

I asked about the OGs’ descriptions of life at the school in the ’70s and ’80s. ‘It’s difficult to compare us with other schools at the time because there was a zeitgeist,’ said Dom Leo, who was also a student at Downside. ‘Things are much less laissez-faire now than they were then. Sometimes I look at schools today and think, I couldn’t stand it [as a pupil] – you’re not allowed to do anything, you have to be registered to go for a walk even.’

Some OGs were upset by the monks leaving. Did they ever worry about how their departure might be taken?

Dom Leo’s response was unexpectedly sharp. ‘The connection isn’t broken or anything. But it’s like [being upset] when you return home and your parents have repainted your bedroom. Refusing to move on is the worst thing you can do – you can’t live in the past.’

When I mentioned the school’s future, though, he softened. ‘Downside is a place that speaks to lots of people, especially at times of some trauma in their lives.’ As for their future, ‘The best we can do is be a good community and see if that generates something.’

School days are the first chapter of your life. To rewrite them means to rewrite something foundational about yourself.

Perhaps this is why so many OGs greeted the report’s findings with such anger, confusion – and guilt. It’s a survivor’s guilt about having a relatively normal childhood at a place where awful, abnormal things were happening. A guilt I shared.

Fundamental to the Catholic conception of the world is the idea of penance and forgiveness. But in Downside’s case, these notions are unclear. After all, how can you forgive a collective history of hunches unchased, and blind eyes turned? Who has the power to absolve an entire institution? It seems to me only the victims have that power – and none has yet been willing to do so publicly.

Towards the end of my visit to the school, we walked past the monks’ graveyard. It was smaller than I remembered and the hedges could have done with a trim. A wind blew – but otherwise all was quiet, and still.

