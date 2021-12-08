Boardman pleads guilty to felony arson charge

Dec. 8—CLINTON — An Illinois woman pleaded guilty Monday to felony arson.

Marari J. Boardman, 38, of Savanna, Illinois, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree arson, a Class C felony, in connection with an Oct. 8 vehicle fire.

According to the court affidavit, at 4:57 a.m. Oct. 8, the Clinton Fire Department responded to 1517 Crestline Drive for a vehicle fire. Department units found fire consuming the box and passenger compartment of the vehicle, which was parked about 4 feet from the attached garage. An occupant of the residence was sleeping and the vehicle owner was getting ready for work.

The vehicle owner said he heard an explosion and went to the garage, opened the door and saw the vehicle on fire. The owner denied any mechanical issues or recent work being done to the vehicle, which had a value between $14,300 and $17,800. The vehicle owner believed the fire was started by Boardman due to a series of text messages. Boardman is the vehicle owner's ex-girlfriend, the affidavit says.

The affidavit states the vehicle owner provided a text thread he had with Boardman. In the thread, Boardman threatens to light up the vehicle owner "like a Christmas tree," according to the affidavit. She also claimed his truck and house were next, the affidavit states.

During the investigation, a neighbor provided home security video of an unknown woman wearing a dress and glasses. She walked in front of their home at 4:45 a.m. Oct. 8. The vehicle owner confirmed the female subject was Boardman, the affidavit says.

The parties agree the State at sentencing will dismiss one count of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony; and one count of first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor, according to the plea agreement. The parties agree Boardman will be ordered to pay over $14,000 in restitution, the plea agreement states. The parties also agree the Court is to enter a sentencing no-contact order for five years, preventing Boardman from contacting the victim, according to the plea agreement.

Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27.