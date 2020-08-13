    Advertisement

    Boardwalk Real Estate: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

    The Calgary, Alberta-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $26.1 million, or 51 cents per share, in the period.

    Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

    The company said it had a loss of $25.4 million, or 55 cents per share.

    The real estate investment trust that owns residential communities, based in Calgary, Alberta, posted revenue of $84.3 million in the period.

    The company's shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $23.48, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

