A Boart Longyear Group Ltd. (ASX:BLY) insider increased their holdings by 230% last year

Insiders were net buyers of Boart Longyear Group Ltd.'s (ASX:BLY ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Boart Longyear Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Independent Director Tye Burt bought AU$78k worth of shares at a price of AU$2.61 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$2.21 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Tye Burt.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Boart Longyear Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our information indicates that Boart Longyear Group insiders own about AU$500k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

So What Do The Boart Longyear Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Boart Longyear Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Boart Longyear Group insiders bought more shares in the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Boart Longyear Group. For example - Boart Longyear Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

