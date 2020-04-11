Boast A 1967 Ford Mustang Super Snake 'Vert Full Of Supercharged Goodness

The perfect blend of classic-meets-modern along with 650-horsepower on tap.

As car enthusiasts, certain vehicles are capable of stopping us dead in our tracks, whether its an ultra-rare unmodified classic that has been meticulously maintained or to appreciate the amount of work spent on creating a masterpiece. The latter rings true on this immaculate 1967 Ford Mustang Super Snake Convertible restomod. There's no denying the craftsmanship as well as the long hours spent on a car of this caliber. Classic Car Liquidators is excited to offer the opportunity for someone to give this incredibly blended Mustang a new place to call home. It's a perfect mixture of Shelby Super Snake and modern performance.

Featuring a pristine black paint job, the body of this Mustang shines as if it is still covered in wet paint. A custom fiberglass body kit was fitted to the body, and the front features upper and lower billet grilles with an offset Shelby snake logo along with Eleanor-style fog lamps. The hood is equipped with dual nostrils that feed cool air into the engine bay. Completing the exterior is the set of beautiful 19-inch Forgeline wheels on all four corners that are wrapped with NTO rubber (245/40ZR19 front, 335/30ZR19 rear).

A work of high-powered art, inside the engine bay is a 2012 supercharged Shelby GT500 Super Snake 5.4-liter V8 engine topped with a Holley Dominator EFI system. Shift gears manually via a Tremec T56 Magnum 6-speed transmission that works in harmony with a McLeod twin-disc floater and billet lightweight flywheel. Spent gases flow through Kooks headers, Borla mufflers, and a 3-inch stainless steel side-exit exhaust. A Performance Dyno tune was added to ensure maximum potential, and with everything combined this classic-bodied Mustang makes 650-horsepower.

The body of this Mustang sits atop a Roadster Shop chassis with the body channeled four inches downward. Handling is provided by an independent front suspension and a 4-link rear suspension with Mouser full floater axles. Bringing all power to a halt nicely is Baer 6-piston brakes with 14-inch slotted and cross-drilled rotors.

Inside the car is an immaculate fully custom leather interior that looks almost too good to sit in. Also inside is a Shelby Cobra custom gauge package and center console, and a Billet Specialties steering wheel. A Vintage Air system with an oval billet control panel provides heat and air conditioning to keep the cabin comfortable. Power steering is provided by the Flaming River billet steering rack with electronic power assist.