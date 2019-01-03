Boasting A 18% Return On Equity, Is Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Limited (HKG:8301) A Top Quality Stock?

One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will work through how we can use Return On Equity (ROE) to better understand a business. We’ll use ROE to examine Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Limited (HKG:8301), by way of a worked example.

Our data shows Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology has a return on equity of 18% for the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every HK$1 worth of equity in the company, it was able to earn HK$0.18.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

Or for Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology:

18% = 2.307 ÷ CN¥18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

It’s easy to understand the ‘net profit’ part of that equation, but ‘shareholders’ equity’ requires further explanation. It is all the money paid into the company from shareholders, plus any earnings retained. The easiest way to calculate shareholders’ equity is to subtract the company’s total liabilities from the total assets.

What Does Return On Equity Signify?

Return on Equity measures a company’s profitability against the profit it has kept for the business (plus any capital injections). The ‘return’ is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that the higher the ROE, the more profitable the company is. So, all else being equal, a high ROE is better than a low one. That means ROE can be used to compare two businesses.

Does Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Have A Good Return On Equity?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. The limitation of this approach is that some companies are quite different from others, even within the same industry classification. Pleasingly, Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology has a superior ROE than the average (8.0%) company in the Semiconductor industry.

That is a good sign.

The Importance Of Debt To Return On Equity

Most companies need money — from somewhere — to grow their profits. That cash can come from retained earnings, issuing new shares (equity), or debt. In the case of the first and second options, the ROE will reflect this use of cash, for growth. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve the returns, but will not change the equity. In this manner the use of debt will boost ROE, even though the core economics of the business stay the same.

Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology’s Debt And Its 18% ROE

Shareholders will be pleased to learn that Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology has not one iota of net debt! Its solid ROE indicates a good business, especially when you consider it is not using leverage. At the end of the day, when a company has zero debt, it is in a better position to take future growth opportunities.

But It’s Just One Metric

Return on equity is a useful indicator of the ability of a business to generate profits and return them to shareholders. A company that can achieve a high return on equity without debt could be considered a high quality business. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.