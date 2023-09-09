Boat captain accused of human smuggling off Jupiter Inlet now facing federal charges

WEST PALM BEACH — A boat captain arrested last month by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office in an alleged human-smuggling attempt out of Haiti is now facing federal charges.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday filed a criminal complaint against Bazelais Francois, court records show. Local authorities initially took him into custody Aug. 25 after he allegedly rammed his boat into a sheriff's office vessel just east of the Jupiter Inlet. Federal investigators say he unlawfully brought 17 migrants into Palm Beach County.

Francois, 30, now faces charges of illegally bringing migrants into the United States, failure to heave and assaulting law-enforcement officers. The sheriff's office said he caused about $60,000 worth of damage to its boat. No one was injured during the confrontation.

State Attorney deciding what charges to bring against captain

Sheriff's deputies and Jupiter police officers arrested Francois shortly after 9 a.m. that day after he had beached his vessel just north of the Juno Beach Pier. He appeared the following day for a hearing at the Palm Beach County Jail, where County Judge Robert Panse set bail at $30,000 and ordered that Francois be placed under court supervision.

Francois is scheduled to appear for a hearing this month in Palm Beach County Circuit Court and have an initial case conference in October.

A boat carrying a group of migrants capsized offshore and the people aboard had to swim to shore in Palm Beach, on November 15, 2020. Economic and political troubles in Caribbean nations such as Cuba and Haiti have led to a wave of attempts to migrate to the U.S. by residents desperate for better opportunities.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office had not made a decision regarding filing formal charges as of Friday. Francois faces two state counts of aggravated battery on a law-enforcement officer, in addition to charges of fleeing to elude and of criminal mischief. It's unclear how the federal charges would affect the state's case.

"Generally speaking, defendants can face charges in state and federal court at the same time. Scheduling matters can be determined along the way," State Attorney's spokesperson Marc Freeman said.

Border Patrol set to return 17 migrants to Haiti

South Florida has seen scores of boats from the Caribbean try to bring migrants to its shores in the past few years. Political and economic turmoil in Cuba and Haiti have led many residents to try to flee to the U.S. in hopes of better opportunities.

At the time of Francois' arrest, he told investigators he lives in the Bahamas and had traveled with the migrants that morning from the Bahamian city of Freeport. However, he reportedly told deputies in an earlier conversation that he was coming from Haiti.

It was later determined that Francois is a citizen and national of Haiti and that he had no documentation to enter the United States, according to a federal complaint.

After Francois beached his vessel, sheriff's office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopters assisted as officers on the ground located 17 migrants — 16 adults and one child — who fled into the surrounding neighborhood and a wooded area. All were from Haiti, the complaint said.

They were taken to the U.S. Border Patrol facility in Riviera Beach, where they were interviewed and processed for removal proceedings.

Investigators: Captain used infant to deter deputies from shooting

During Francois' initial encounter with deputies, he entered the vessel's cabin and re-emerged holding an infant, the complaint said. He reportedly told investigators he held the baby because be feared the deputies would shoot him and wanted to deter them.

Francois said he crashed into the sheriff's office boat when it pulled in front of him because he did not know how to stop his vessel in time.

When asked why he didn't stop after striking the law enforcement vessel, Francois said he feared he and his passengers would be returned to Haiti if they were caught on the water.

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

