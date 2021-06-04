Boat carrying 81 Rohingya found stranded on Indonesia island

  • Ethnic Rohingya people rest on a beach after their boat was stranded on Idaman Island in East Aceh, Indonesia, Friday, June 4, 2021. Villagers in Indonesia's Aceh province discovered a stranded boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslims, including children, who had left a refugee camp in Bangladesh, officials said. (AP Photo/Zik Maulana)
  • Ethnic Rohingya people rest on a beach after their boat was stranded on Idaman Island in East Aceh, Indonesia, Friday, June 4, 2021. Villagers in Indonesia's Aceh province discovered a stranded boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslims, including children, who had left a refugee camp in Bangladesh, officials said. (AP Photo/Zik Maulana)
1 / 2

Indonesia Rohingya

Ethnic Rohingya people rest on a beach after their boat was stranded on Idaman Island in East Aceh, Indonesia, Friday, June 4, 2021. Villagers in Indonesia's Aceh province discovered a stranded boat carrying dozens of Rohingya Muslims, including children, who had left a refugee camp in Bangladesh, officials said. (AP Photo/Zik Maulana)
YAYAN ZAMZAMI
·2 min read

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia (AP) — Villagers in Indonesia's Aceh province on Friday discovered a stranded boat carrying 81 Rohingya Muslims, including children, who had left a refugee camp in Bangladesh, officials said.

Miftach Cut Adek, the leader of the local tribal fishing community, said 90 people were on board the boat when it left the refugee camp on Feb. 11, but nine died during the trip.

More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the military launched a clearance operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.

Groups of Rohingya have attempted to leave the crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh and travel by sea in hazardous voyages to other Muslim-majority countries in the region.

M. Ilyas, a Rohingya on the stranded boat, said they had headed initially to Malaysia but were refused entry because of concerns over the coronavirus. He said their boat's engine broke down in Indian waters, and local fishermen there helped them continue their trip.

The engine broke down again, and the boat, carrying 49 women, 21 men and 11 children, ran aground on Idaman island in Aceh, Indonesia’s northernmost province, he said.

Local villagers reported the stranded boat to authorities, Adek said.

Salmidin, a police officer, said local authorities, including the coronavirus task force, are working together to process the Rohingya.

“It is an empty island and we do not know their condition, whether they are free from COVID-19 or not. We are trying to examine them now,” Salmidin said.

Myanmar has denied citizenship to most Rohingya Muslims since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless. They are also denied freedom of movement and other rights including education.

Authorities in Myanmar say the Rohingya migrated illegally from Bangladesh, even though many of their families have lived in Myanmar for decades.

In September, almost 300 Rohingya were found on Ujung Blang beach in Aceh province after months at sea.

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-I felt I could do anything, says Swiatek, after cruising into third round

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek said she felt like she could do anything she wanted with ball after reaching the French Open third round with an ominous 6-1 6-1 demolition of Rebecca Peterson on Thursday. The 20-year-old needed only 61 minutes to overwhelm Peterson, the only Swede in the women's draw, sending out a clear message to those wanting to snatch the title. Swiatek, who took Roland Garros by storm last October to become the first Polish player to win a Grand Slam singles title, led 5-0 in both sets in a near-perfect display full of power, flair and control.

  • Netanyahu’s rule to end as Israel opposition parties form coalition

    Opposition leader says he will do ‘everything to unite Israeli society’ after years of political stalemate

  • China defends Cambodia relations after US expresses concern

    China said Thursday its relationship with Cambodia has made positive contributions to regional peace and stability, after the U.S. expressed concerns about the presence of the Chinese military in the Southeast Asian nation. In a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman focused on China's construction of new facilities at Ream Naval Base.

  • ASEAN envoys meet Myanmar junta leader to press for dialogue

    Representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met with Myanmar’s junta leader on Friday, six weeks after an emergency regional summit on the coup in the country drew promises of progress toward a solution but produced no tangible results. State broadcaster MRTV showed Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing meeting with Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof and ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi, but provided only a broad outline of their discussions. Earlier this week, an Indonesian diplomat said the delegation’s purpose was to seek Myanmar’s approval of an ASEAN special envoy for the crisis, who is yet to be named.

  • It’s Time to Reconsider the Ashtray

    Get it now! For anyone who’d like to imagine they’re in Paris enjoying a cocktail at Harry’s New York Bar, this vintage-inspired ashtray from Rowing Blazers is a subtle way to pay homage to the famed French hotspot. Get it now! This well-reviewed ashtray from Urban Outfitters won’t break the bank, plus it can double as a planter for baby succulents.

  • Gold Imports Plunge in India as Virus Slashes Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold imports by India plummeted in May after a deadly new wave of the pandemic shuttered stores and restricted mobility, wiping out demand during key festivals and weddings.Inbound purchases slumped to 11.3 tons last month from 70.3 tons in April, according to a person familiar with the data, who asked not to be identified as the information isn’t public. Still, that’s higher than the 1.3 tons imported in May last year when the country had come to a standstill due to a nationwide

  • UK could threaten to pull out of EU's €100bn research programme amid Brexit deal row

    The UK could threaten to pull out of the EU's €100bn flagship research programme after Brussels was accused on Friday of holding up access in the latest act of "political" vengeance, The Telegraph can disclose. In what looks set to become the next major political dispute between the two sides, senior Government sources have claimed that the EU is "purposely going slow" on formalising the UK’s participation in Horizon Europe. Ministers are similarly frustrated at the progress of the UK’s associat

  • Man, 20, dies after PMD catches fire in lift at Woodlands block

    A 20-year-old man died after a fire involving a personal mobility device (PMD) in a lift at Block 537 Woodlands Drive 16 on Thursday night (3 June).

  • Chile approves 2nd doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, with new age limit

    Chile said on Friday that people inoculated with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should get their second dose, but health officials put a new limit on the age of recipients until an investigation into possible complications is completed. On Thursday, the health ministry said a 31-year-old man had developed thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) - a rare but serious condition involving blood clots with a low platelet count - seven days after his first AstraZeneca vaccine injection.

  • Scuffles as Hong Kong bans Tiananmen vigil

    Security was tight overnight Friday in Hong Kong,as police locked down a park that hosts an annual vigil for the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.The vigil is usually the world's largest June 4th anniversary event.But authorities banned it for a second year in a row, citing the global health crisis.Police in the thousands patrolled the streets.Small scuffles flared in one part of the city and at least six people were arrested.Despite fears, some assembled holding lights near the cordoned-off park.One familar face was Alexandra Wong known as "Grandma Wong" who appeared with a yellow umbrella, a symbol of the protest movement."Today is, I think, about the (sixth time) that I come to remember June 4th. Perhaps I will be arrested again, but I must come here, to remember Liu Xiaobo."This year's anniversary was the first under a sweeping and contentious national security law imposed by Beijing on its freest city last year.China widely censors the crackdown.The death toll given by officials days later was about 300, most of them soldiers, but rights groups and witnesses say thousands of people may have died.The June 4th vigil is widely seen as a symbol of the semi-autonomous city's democratic dreams."I'm both a little nervous, and also have a sense of fear. As all along, whenever someone is showing some determination, there will be other people coming out. If we all become used to the state of affairs, eventually that day will come, when things that take place in the mainland will happen in Hong Kong."Across the city this week, an organizer of the annual vigil was arrested, and a museum to commemorate Tiananmen was shuttered.Yet some marked the anniversary in churches and held a 'home light protest'.

  • Brother of capital murder suspect Yaser Said gets 12 years for hiding him for years

    Yassein Said claimed he never hid his brother who was on the run for 12 years before he was captured last year in Justin, Texas.

  • Palestinians see little difference in old and new Israeli leaders

    RAMALLAH/GAZA (Reuters) -Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza on Thursday mostly dismissed a change in Israeli government, saying the nationalist leader due to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would likely pursue the same right-wing agenda. Naftali Bennett, a former head of Israel's main West Bank settler organisation, would be the country's new leader under a patchwork coalition struck on Wednesday. On Thursday Bennett placed much of the blame for the conflict on the Palestinians.

  • Cleveland announces pool of nearly 1,200 options for team name change

    The Indians announced last year that they would change their team name by the 2022 season at the earliest.

  • USA Today fights subpoena aimed at readers of Florida FBI shooting story

    Gannett, the publisher, contends that demand for details on who accessed article violates the First Amendment.

  • Chrissy Teigen Steps Away From Surprise ‘Never Have I Ever’ Appearance a Month Before Premiere

    Just a month out from the launch of “Never Have I Ever” Season 2, a surprise voiceover appearance by Chrissy Teigen has been cut, a Netflix spokesperson told TheWrap. The role, a single-episode appearance, had already been recorded; It is expected to be recast before Season 2 premieres on Netflix in July. No reason was given for Teigen’s decision to step away from the show; her representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. But Teigen’s departure follows her ap

  • After Capitol riot, 17 police officers still out of work with injuries

    In total, more than 150 officers were injured in the January 6 attack.

  • India orders 300 million unapproved Covid jabs

    The vaccine, currently in Phase 3 trials, is being developed by Indian firm Biological E.

  • Judge grants prosecutor's recusal request from police case

    A judge on Friday granted a request from the district attorney in Atlanta to recuse her office from prosecuting the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks and instructed the state attorney general to appoint another prosecutor. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who took office in January, had argued that actions by her predecessor, Paul Howard, made it inappropriate for her office to handle the prosecution of Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe.

  • India pursues fugitive high-end jeweler arrested in Dominica

    A wealthy jeweler sought by Indian authorities for questioning in an alleged $1.8 billion fraud case in his native India remained under arrest Friday in the eastern Caribbean island of Dominica following a brief hearing. Mehul Choksi is accused of illegally entering Dominica in late May after leaving the nearby island of Antigua, where he had been living after fleeing India. India’s federal investigators have been trying to extradite Choksi and his business partner, Nirav Modi, since they fled the country in 2018 and question them about an alleged $1.8 billion scam at a large, state-owned bank.

  • Exclusive: COVID-19 far more widespread in Indonesia than official data show - studies

    COVID-19 is many times more prevalent in Indonesia than shown by official figures in the world's fourth most populous country, authors of two new studies told Reuters. The country of 270 million has recorded 1.83 million positive cases, but epidemiologists have long believed the true scale of the spread has been obscured by a lack of testing and contact tracing. The results of Indonesia's first major seroprevalence studies - which test for antibodies - were revealed exclusively to Reuters.