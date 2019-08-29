A boat was up close and personal with Italy's Stromboli volcano and just barely got away as it began to erupt

elena_schiera21/Instagram





On Wednesday, Italy's Stromboli volcano erupted off the coast of Sicily.

Elana Schiera, a 19-year-old Sicily resident, was out boating with friends when Stromboli began emitting smoke.

She posted the video of the incident to Instagram and people were horrified.

According to the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, the eruption is considered "high intensity."

The volcano previously erupted in July and has been active since 1932.

Elana Schiera, a 19-year-old Sicily resident, was out boating with friends when Stromboli began emitting smoke. As they zoomed away, she recorded the incident. In one video posted to Instagram, a large cloud of smoke looms in the background as if it threatens to overtake Schiera's boat. But the teen says not to worry — she and her friends were never in danger.

Scientists have figured out how to better predict where and when volcanoes will erupt — and their models accurately pinpointed disasters of the past

"We were sailing at a safe distance as per the ordinance, when all of a sudden we heard a loud bang and saw a large black cloud spewing out of the Stromboli crater and pouring into the sea," she told CNN.

"We immediately increased the speed of the boat to the maximum even though, being a sailboat, the speed was still limited. Then the cloud arrived at sea and began to advance quickly towards us," Schiera said. "At that moment the panic broke out because we had the cloud a few meters away from our stern, but thanks to my father who was at the helm we managed to get away just in time because then the cloud started to rise again."

There were no injuries reported following the eruption. According to Reuters, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology recorded that the eruption was considered "high intensity."

Local officials say Wednesday's situation has been resolved. Nello Musumeci, the president of the Sicily region, said the eruption didn't cause damage to people or any property.

This is the second time the Stromboli Volcano has erupted in two months. A previous magma explosion in July resulted in the death of one person.

There are three volcanoes in Sicily: Vulcano, Stromboli, and Etna. According to Geology.com, Stromboli has been active since 1932 and is "one of the most active volcanoes on Earth."

