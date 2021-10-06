On a boat, elderly couple find safe haven from Canaries volcano

Reuters

KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan will start issuing passports to its citizens again on Tuesday, a senior official said, following months of delays that hampered attempts by those trying to flee the country after the Taliban seized control in August. Alam Gul Haqqani, the acting head of the passport office, said between 5,000 and 6,000 passports would be issued each day, with women being employed to process those meant for female citizens. "No male employee has the right to perform a biometric (check) or other passport work on a woman," he told reporters in Kabul, the capital.