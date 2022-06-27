Boat of missing Carolina Beach man washes ashore near Portugal

Jamey Cross, Wilmington StarNews
·2 min read
Carolina Beach resident Joseph Johnson, 44, was last seen leaving Federal Point Yacht Club on Nov. 22 on his boat.
The boat belonging to a Carolina Beach man who was reported missing in November 2021 has been located.

According to a news release from the town of Carolina Beach, the vessel Joseph Johnson was last seen on washed ashore on an island near Portugal last week.

Authorities in São Jorge Island — a small island located in the Azores group of islands in the Mid-Atlantic — contacted Carolina Beach police last week when they discovered a 2006 Clearwater fishing boat that washed ashore was registered to Johnson, the release said.

The island is nearly 3,000 miles from Carolina Beach.

Johnson, 44, was not located. He has been missing for seven months, believed to be at sea.

Johnson was last seen leaving Federal Point Yacht Club in Carolina Beach around 11 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2021. He was reported missing shortly after, on Nov. 27, 2021, when he had not returned for a previously arranged fishing trip with a friend.

In November, the U.S. Coast Guard conducted a search for Johnson using five vessels and covering nearly 7,500 square miles over 53 hours. The search was suspended when no new information was found.

Carolina Beach police previously reported Johnson was last seen on a 19-foot SeaCraft Center Console fishing boat, but further investigation found it was the now-located 2006 Clearwater boat.

According to the news release, Portuguese authorities are assisting Carolina Beach police department as they gather evidence and continue their search for Johnson.

The Carolina Beach Police Department described Johnson as a 6-foot-2, 220-pound white male with strawberry blonde hair. Anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the department directly at 910-458-2540.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross. 

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Carolina Beach boater missing, boat washes ashore near Portugal

