Boat parades are a Treasure Coast holiday tradition. Here are ways to make them better.

"Everybody loves a parade," the old saying goes. Which makes sense. Parades are a time-honored holiday tradition in our country, right up there with scrambling for Black Friday deals on electronics and stuffing our faces with turkey or ham.

Here on the Treasure Coast, our parades often come with a twist: Instead of holding them on dry land, some are on water.

People gather along shore to watch boats with decorations to match the season. Holiday lights on a house or in a yard are cool. Seeing them floating by on boats adds a little extra "fa-la-la" to the visual effect.

To be honest, we need this. The back end of our calendar year is stuffed with holidays, many of which are associated with cold weather.

We don't get a lot of snow here, so building snowmen or taking sleigh rides is pretty much out. Roasting chestnuts over an open fire is doable, but seems a bit out of place, especially when the mercury doesn't drop below the 60s.

However, according to some of the chatter on social media, our Christmas boat parades aren't what they used to be. Fewer boats, fewer people watching, blah-blah-blah.

Boat parades may not be as unwelcome as hearing another replay of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," but they seem to be a bit past their prime.

The parades are great, but here are a few notes

The Marine Industries Association of the Treasure Coast is doing an admirable (and most likely, thankless) job of organizing boat parades in Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties.

Yet after watching last month's Martin County Boat Parade, I do have a few suggestions about how to make future events better.

First of all, I would consider revising the route to make it a bit more spectator friendly. The Martin County parade launched from a marina on the north side of the St. Lucie River and followed a route that took it into Manatee Pocket.

From my vantage point at the riverwalk bandshell in downtown Stuart, you needed binoculars to see the participating boats as anything more than blurry lighted shapes in the distance.

Sure, I could have picked a better spot. A friend suggested the Stuart Causeway, which, in hindsight, would have been a better call. From what I saw on Facebook, people in Manatee Pocket got a good view of the parade as it was coming to a close.

I wasn't the only one who thought Stuart's downtown riverfront should have been a good viewing spot, though. It seems like a good idea to adjust the route so it passes close to as many waterfront parks and other public viewing areas as possible, without creating navigational hazards.

(I can't speak to the routes for the other parades, but I think the same principle of going where the people are should apply to all three counties.)

Is it really a parade if people can't see it?

Scenes from the Martin County Christmas Boat Parade on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, at Sandsprit Park in Martin County.

Here's another thought: Why not spice things up with some land-based entertainment around where spectators gather to watch the boats?

Maybe that's a local theater troupe doing a production of "Aquaman's Family Christmas" (script not yet available, but there's almost a full year until the next parade) or a steel drum band doing holiday carols. Maybe it's a band of mermaids handing out candy canes. There are lots of ways to explore a theme that's nautical and holiday-appropriate at the same time.

Next, I'd recommend some way to make the parades more interactive. Why not have a drone fly over, take photos of all the participating boats, then have people vote online for their favorites? Yes, there's a process already in place for having panels of judges pick the boat/floats they like best. But what's the harm in adding a "people's choice" category?

Also, to the mix of floats decorated by individual boat owners, I would add some kind of headliner for the parade.

My initial thought was to have one of those Seabreacher submersible boats decorated like King Neptune with a Santa hat. However, I realize a solution like that might be well beyond the marine association's budget for the event.

Proceeds from the parade entry fees are used to support the association's workforce readiness initiative, a program which trains people in marine industry jobs. Spending too much on the parade's production would limit the amount of money that could be used for that purpose.

As a lower-cost alternative, what about a pontoon boat, decked out like Santa's sleigh, being "pulled" by eight jet skis decorated to look like manatees or dolphins?

Every show needs a headliner

Also, these parades need grand marshals. Every parade should have a grand marshal. Maybe that's the queen of a mermaid costume contest or, on a more serious note, it's the person deemed to have done the most to promote water quality over the previous year.

I'm told by my colleague Ed Killer that combining the parades in all three counties into one event, alternating the location each year, would never work. However, if there's a feeling our region has too many boat parades, the quality-over-quantity argument might be worth considering.

No one wants to see me in a mermaid costume, but ...

BLAKE FONTENAY

Having planned some events in other places I've lived, I know a lot of what I've just described falls into the category of "easier said than done." It is easy to stand on the sidelines (or the shore, in this case) and carp while others do all the work.

That said, I'm publicly volunteering my services to help with next year's parade or parades, if the organizers are interested.

We've got a holiday tradition that's worth keeping. People in Wisconsin or Maine can't do boat parades like we can, at least without serious risk of frostbite.

Now, where did I leave my King Neptune's trident?

This column reflects the opinion of Blake Fontenay. Contact him via email at blake.fontenay@tcpalm.com or at 772-232-5424.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Holiday boat parades are a tradition worth keeping, but with changes.