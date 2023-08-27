Boat ramp rage: Man at New Smyrna boat ramp fires shot at boater who was taking too long

New Smyrna Beach police are looking for help locating a man who had a case of boat ramp rage Saturday night.

An unknown white male started arguing with a man on the Swoope Boat Ramp complaining that he was taking too long, according to a police Facebook post. The man went to his truck, got a gun, and took a shot at the other person. He missed.

The person told police that the shooter fled in a silver or white Ford F-150 "that was lifted and had LED lights in the wheel wells of the pickup." The victim reported that an empty boat trailer was attached.

The man had a boat in the water with someone on board, it was reported. After the incident, the boat was seen leaving the dock.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the New Smyrna Beach Police Department on-duty supervisor at 386-424-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).

