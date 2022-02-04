Boat of the Week: This Sleek 184-Foot Superyacht Has an Otherworldly Homage to Burning Man Inside

The worlds of the desert festival, Burning Man, and superyachting may not seem like a natural fit, but the owners and designers of 184-foot Galaxy successfully made those worlds collide—and, in the process, created a whole new style of yacht design.

The three-month refit of Galaxy—a 2005 Benetti—was not only lightning fast for a superyacht, but signals the emergence of a new kind of yachting, a clean-slate design that created an alternate world for the owners. Typically, most refits involve only cosmetic changes to the interior, and from the exterior, Galaxy looks almost painfully conventional. But inside, the yacht carries interior design into a new frontier.

London-based Njord by Bergman created the eclectic design. The refit was done by Monaco Marine and GM Group at the La Ciotat yard in France. “Galaxy isn’t just another white superyacht on the French Riviera,” says Sarah Colbon, co-founder of Njord by Berman Design House. “The yacht is its own out-of-world destination that touches all your senses and excites and embraces you with its energy.”

The main salon is a moody fantasyland that can double as a nightclub, art gallery and social hall. - Credit: Courtesy Njord by Bergman
Burning Man is an annual gathering that takes place in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. It’s a mix of art, music and free expression that embraces individual creativity, no matter what that looks like. And it can look pretty wild. At the end of the festival is the ritual burning of “The Man,” a tall effigy made of wood. Galaxy‘s owners, a U.S. businessman and his partner who asked to remain anonymous, are frequent attendees. They were inspired by the festival and a love of entertaining, says Colbon, to create an “alternate universe.”

The expansive main deck has been transformed into a giant “floating private member’s club,” with bespoke décor and alternatively moody and brightly colored artwork. “The Thinker” by contemporary artist Joseph Klibansky reimagines Rodin’s classic sculpture as an astronaut, and there are also paintings by Camille Hannah and wall coverings by digital artist Dylan Cole, known for Disney’s Avatar and Maleficent.

The wallpaper is Cole’s first static project. “He’s never done this before, but he appreciated the concept of Galaxy and loved the sound of the owners,” says Colbon. “So he agreed to create the owners’ own Avatar world onboard.” If you look closely, you’ll spot secret creatures and “ET” aliens hidden in the otherworldly scenes that Cole created.

The upper deck is all about calmness and serenity. Even the floors are designed to stimulate feel-good endorphins. - Credit: Courtesy Njord by Bergman
While the main deck is a nightclub that would look right at home on some alien world, the upper deck is the opposite. It features a lounge and dining space for 12 guests which is “super calm,” according to the designer.

“What’s wonderful about Galaxy is you can switch it on and off,” says Colbon. “You can go from the ultimate party space with RGB lighting, party vibes and a DJ stand, to the serene upper deck where you can connect with your senses.”

When they’re done for the day, guests can retire to suites which have been named and styled after other planets. “We’ve designed Venus and Saturn with beautiful light pearls and golds, while Mars has these striking earthy red tones,” says Colbon. “Rather than being gimmicky, we’ve respected the colors and sensibilities of the planets,” Colbon says.

The ceiling and mural behind the bed by digital artist Dylan Cole (one of the artists on the Disney movie &#x00201c;Avatar&#x00201d;) re-create the owners&#x002019; star signs and their favorite constellation. - Credit: Courtesy Njord by Bergman
The master suite is even more special: The bed’s headboard is designed with a metal bronze effect with tiny LED lights that create a star-gazing platform. The owners’ star signs also come through as the brighter lights, while their friends’ star signs are dimmer lights. On the ceiling is the owners’ favorite constellation.

The centerpieces of the yacht are the stairwell and elevator areas, hand-painted with an ombre, galaxy-toned effect.

Galaxy is filled with special features, including adjustable RGB lighting and smart materials like a specially engineered flooring. Colbon says that’s a world first for a superyacht. “The tight ripple effect stimulates the nerve endings on your feet when you walk on it and triggers endorphins to make you super relaxed,” she says. “It also looks like the ocean with tiny waves crashing on top of each other.”

Bespoke seats, tables and sculptures are part of Galaxy&#x002018;s unique vibe. - Credit: Courtesy Njord by Bergman
The crew thought it was crazy to use this surface as flooring, says Colbon. “But they understand now.”

The three-month turnaround also seemed like a stretch, especially since it included a full exterior paint job, new name plates and spa. And then there was the fantastical interior.

“This yacht shows how design can be done differently in every way,” says Colbon. “It ranges from a new type of owner to the ways that collaborations can actually change the whole refit process. I think Galaxy is going to really shine.”

A modern reinterpretation of Rodin&#x002019;s &#x00201c;The Thinker&#x00201d; by Joseph Klibansky, part of the bespoke art collection commissioned by the design team. - Credit: Courtesy Njord by Bergman
Galaxy will be delivered to its owners in mid-March.

