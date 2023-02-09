Boater finds human remains on Walker's Marina; CCSO launches investigation

The Collier County Sheriff's continues to investigate after a witness found what he believed were human remains near a marina in mangroves.

According to an incident report from the Sheriff's Office, shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to Walker's Coon Key Marina, 604 Palm Ave., in Goodland.

They made contact with a witness, later identified as William Epp, 48, who said that while working on a boat Friday, he saw "a couple of smaller bones" in the mangrove area by the boat docks.

When Epp looked at them for a second time, he noticed one of them was larger and appeared to be human, according to the report.

Deputies removed the remains and recovered them for their investigation. The Daily News couldn't reach Epp for comment before publication.

