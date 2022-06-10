Boater finds possible human jawbone in Chemung River; NY State Police lab testing for DNA

Police are investigating after a boater found what is believed to be a human jawbone in the Chemung River, and are also looking for any possible link to a missing person case.

The boater recovered the bone May 11 in the southeastern corner of the county in the Town of Chemung, and reported it to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators from the sheriff's office took possession of the bone and searched the area for additional remains, but none were found, police said.

On Thursday, members of the sheriff's office returned to the scene, along with representatives from the New York State Police underwater recovery team, state police investigators and Elmira police officers.

Searchers didn't recover anything else Thursday, but did find some bones Friday, although it's undetermined yet if they are human or not, according to Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz.

The jawbone is currently undergoing testing at the New York State Crime Laboratory and DNA results should be available in the coming weeks, Alvernaz said.

Police will be looking to see if the jawbone is connected to the disappearance of Matthew Barber, of Elmira, in 2020, he added.

Barber, who was 21 at the time, is a disabled adult who was reported missing in October of that year.

There is currently no evidence to indicate the jawbone is Barber's, Alvernaz said, but he added there are very few open missing persons cases in the region.

Anyone who has any information about the remains found in the Chemung River or the disappearance of Matthew Barber is encouraged to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626.

