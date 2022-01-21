A boater found a package floating off the Florida Keys. Cops think it’s cocaine

A boater found a brick of what the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office believes to be cocaine floating off the Florida Keys.

The boater reported the find to the sheriff’s office shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday. The brick was floating off Lower Matecumbe Key in the village of Islamorada, the sheriff’s office said.

Although police suspect the package is cocaine, it was too waterlogged to be field-tested, said sheriff’s office spokesman Adam Linhardt. The brick, he said, was turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.