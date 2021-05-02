Boater missing, 1 dead after boat strikes object in Colorado River

The Coast Guard announced it discontinued its search for Jacob Langley, 24, one of the crew members aboard the craft that capsized near Matagorda Bay.

Video Transcript

- Missing in Matagorda Bay. A 24-year-old man was in a boat yesterday when he struck an object and fell into the water near the mouth of the Colorado River. Jacob Langley was last seen yesterday. Texas EquiSearch put out his photo in hopes that somebody would recognize him. He has short blond hair and a tattoo on his chest that reads Psalms 23:4. If you see him, call the Matagorda County Sheriff's Office or Texas EquiSearch.

- Well, search teams will be back out today to look for Erica Hernandez. Yesterday, that search was called off because of bad weather. Well, the mother of three has now been missing for two weeks. Of course, you can imagine just how scared her family is. She was last seen in her black GMC with an Aggie Mom Sticker on the back.

Today's search will focus on the south loop near Fannin, as well as near the IKEA off the Katy Freeway. Starting tomorrow, billboards of her are going to be put up across the State

- New this morning, oil executives from Houston who were in prison in Venezuela have been released and are now under house arrest. We've been telling you about the Citgo 6 since they were arrested in 2017 on embezzlement charges. It was over a $4 billion refinancing proposal that was never completed. Last year, they were given sentences between 8 and 13 years in prison. Families of the five US citizens and one Venezuelan citizen have been fighting for their release.

Venezuela's foreign minister called the release quote, "a goodwill gesture to honor the agenda of the new White House."