Update: Boater missing in St. Johns river found dead after search and rescue operation

Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that the boater who went missing Friday afternoon has found dead Sunday, December 17.

“We are saddened to report that the missing boater has been found deceased,” CCSO said in in update Sunday afternoon.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it was conducting a search and rescue operation to find a missing boater in the St. Johns River.

Authorities said the search was focused south of the Shands Bridge. Authorities believe the man fell off a boat in that area.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, who is leading the search, said the call came in about a man overboard at 1:11 p.m. on Friday.

Divers, drone, helicopter, and marine units were on scene searching for the missing man. SJSO was also assisting FWC in the search.

Authorities opened up a command center to help search efforts.

FWC said that the operation continued until sunset Friday, and dive units took over the search after dark.

The search operation continued on through Saturday morning despite worsening weather conditions.

SJSO is warning drivers to expect a continued law enforcement and fire/rescue presence in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

