Boater vanishes trying to save man who fell off tube in California lake, officials say

The search is on for two men who vanished at a California lake, officials said.

A man fell from a tube being towed by a boat on Lake Perris on Sept. 13 and could not “swim back to the tube,” a California State Parks spokesperson said in a Sept. 14 email to McClatchy News.

A passenger aboard the boat jumped in the water to try to save him, but he too began to struggle, the spokesperson said.

Lifeguards and state park peace officers searched the area, the spokesperson said.

A dive team from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office also responded to look for the men, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said in an email to McClatchy News.

Neither man resurfaced and “are presumed missing,” according to the spokesperson.

A search is ongoing, according to the spokesperson.

Lake Perris is in Riverside County, about 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

