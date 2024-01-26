Boaters, anglers voice support for local authority to run North East Marina

NORTH EAST — Jim Taggart shot up from his seat after several calls for final public comment went unanswered Wednesday at a hearing on the future of the North East Marina.

Both township and borough officials are considering a proposal to create an authority that would take possession of the marina from the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, which plans to shut down private boat slips when the boating season begins this spring in order to avoid costly dredging expenses that have made the marina financially unfeasible.

Like many of the local residents who spoke in favor of the proposed authority at Wednesday's hearing, Taggart said he and friends have been using the marina for about 12 years and that the waters in the vicinity of it offer "one of the best fishing areas on Lake Erie, as far as I'm concerned."

But unlike those same residents, Taggart lives two hours away, in Eldred, about 25 miles east of Bradford.

"You guys would be foolish to let this go," Taggart told township and borough officials toward the end of the public hearing, which was held at the North East High School auditorium. "I'm one of the people that come up and support the community with the money I spend. For living two hours away, it's a great place to come and fish. I really think you guys should do what you're going to do with it and make it happen because it would a shame to let that place go."

'If something were to happen'

While support for forming the authority was apparent — nearly every one of the more than 100 people in attendance raised their hands when asked if they back the proposal — Taggart's comments helped underscore why: Not only is the marina an important launch point for local boaters and fishermen, it's also a regional draw with widespread economic benefits for the community.

Last year, the Fish & Boat Commission removed electricity from the private boat slips due to major safety issues uncovered during an inspection. It's also been forced to meet new permitting requirements for dredging that are much more costly. Last July, it announced that more than 200 private boat slips would close this year.

State Rep. Jake Banta, R-4th Legislative Dist., has been working with a group of North East residents on finding a solution. Banta has asked the Fish & Boat Commission to transfer possession of the marina to an authority made up of appointees from the township, in which the marina is located, the borough and the Fuller Hose Co., which operates a water rescue boat out of the marina.

State Rep. Jake Banta, R-4th Dist., standing, far right, looks out over a crowd of more than 100 people Wednesday after asking if they support a plan to create an authority that would take possession of the North East Marina from the Fish & Boat Commission. Members of North East Borough Council and Township Board of Supervisors watch from the stage inside the North East High School auditorium Wednesday.

The authority would be charged with drafting bylaws, hiring marina staff members, making decisions about operations and capital improvements.

Although there appears to universal consensus among North East officials about saving the marina, some officials are concerned about the potential effect it would have on taxpayers if the authority were unable to meet its financial obligations.

North East resident Dave Herman, who was the first person to address leaders at the public hearing, read from the provision of state law that allows for the formation of an authority and noted any obligations it has, including potential debt, "are not obligations of the Commonwealth or its political subdivisions."

"Saving the marina is important to preserve our Lake Erie shoreline heritage, provide maritime safety, and grow the marina into a maritime center of excellence that will benefit our community now and into the future," Herman said.

Officials have previously expressed concerns with the pace at which they are being asked to make decisions.

North East Borough Council President Amber Belson said after the public hearing that she's 98% sure that she'll support the creation of the authority, but isn't certain she'll be ready to vote when Borough Council holds its next regular meeting on Feb. 5, as Banta and others have asked.

Neither is Township Supervisor Frederick "Fritz" Shunk.

"I have not heard any pushback from anybody that does not want to personally save the marina or do what's right for the community," he told the audience. "Sometimes the brakes have got to be put on a little bit to make sure the community is covered. We could make a decision that helps the fishermen this year, but I'm worried about personally the next 20 years, the next 25 years. I don't want my grandkids paying for this if something were to happen, but it does seem like some of that stuff is alleviated."

Jim Taggart, 50, of Eldred, Pa., speaks in favor of the formation of an authority that would take possession of the North East Marina at a public hearing Wednesday at North East High School.

Funding remains an issue

Funding remains a major issue for a possible authority. The costs associated with dredging, sand replenishment and installing new electrical lines to the boat slips remain issues. And to transform the property so that it can generate the type of revenue to make it financially self-sustaining — Banta and others have talked about expanding the number of private slips, adding more restaurants, carving out a portion of the land for camping and using the property for festivals — would need other funding.

Earlier Wednesday, Banta met with U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th Dist., to ask for his support and to discuss possible funding opportunities from the federal government. Banta said the marina could play a role in border security.

State Rep. Jake Banta, left, talks with U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly about the North East Marina at a meeting at Banta's North East office on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.

"All we've got to do is get a little federal funding or funding from somewhere, the state budget, and get an eye in the sky out there," Banta said.

Kelly told Banta that his proposal "makes all the sense in the world" and he would work with him as "hard as we can."

"Of course, we're in a situation where we have 434 people that we compete with for funding and add another 100 down the hall in the Senate," he said. "Everybody's looking for help for something. We don't mind helping somebody as long as there is a positive return. This is a great 'return' opportunity."

Funding 'already approved'?

Dan Adamus, a member of the Fuller Hose Co. who also sits on the board of the North East Community Foundation, has talked about the potential for $15 million of "already approved" funding by state lawmakers to help the authority with some of the capital improvement projects needed at the marina.

But it's a bit more complicated.

First, the money was approved by previous sessions, not the current session, of the General Assembly for use by the Fish & Boat Commission. Second, Gov. Josh Shapiro would need to approve the release of the funding. And third, even if Shapiro would do that, it's unclear whether the commission could transfer that funding to the proposed authority.

"We've advised them (group proposing the authority) that they really need to seek their own counsel," said Fish and Boat Commissioner Dan Pastore, who was among those in attendance at the public hearing. "We can't tell them whether that can happen or not.

"It's not a situation we've ever had before," he continued. "No one's ever asked us. We don't know the answer."

The commission had previously planned to use the funding to pave the parking lot, improve an on-site sewer system and repair a retaining wall along the drive that leads to the boat launch.

Pastore said the commission is working cooperatively with the group, but that nothing can be done formally because "there's no authority yet to negotiate with."

"We've been supportive of this and have provided whatever information has been asked for," he said. "We've provided it to the group that has advocated for the formation of the authority and would be happy to provide it to the borough or township officials."

Reuben Bartholomew, 45, of the Poconos, loads his boat onto a trailer at the North East Marina Thursday, Sept. 15, 2023. Bartholomew was visiting Erie for The Bass Federation's national semifinals competition. The marina, which is facing significant changes due to higher maintenance costs, attracts people from several states each year for fishing. Bartholomew said the marina offers a "beautiful" setting and a safe, "protected launch" for Lake Erie boaters.

'Only viable option'

Ed Mascharka, a retired Fish & Boat commissioner and North East resident, said the recent decision by the Fish & Boat Commission to close the private boat slips came as no surprise.

"I had every anticipation that the Fish & Boat Commission, after my nine years of fighting as a commissioner to keep the marina open and the due diligence that they did for cost evaluations, that they were going to close it," Mascharka said.

He said the only "viable" option to keep the marina a public asset is to create an authority.

After the meeting, Pastore said that if the authority is not created the commission would likely proceed with a feasibility study on how to keep the public launch ramps open while eliminating some of the costly maintenance expenses, like sand replenishment and dredging.

"The commission's mission is to provide boating access," he said. "We'd do everything we can to keep that boating access there."

