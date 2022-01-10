Boaters flee fatal cliffside collapse in Brazil
Dozens of boaters were enjoying a quiet afternoon at Brazil's idyllic Lake Furnas when a large chunk of the surrounding cliffside came loose, killing at least 10 people.
Dozens of boaters were enjoying a quiet afternoon at Brazil's idyllic Lake Furnas when a large chunk of the surrounding cliffside came loose, killing at least 10 people.
Missouri cut the Razorback lead to just nine at the start of the fourth quarter, but Arkansas didn't allow the Tigers to claw any further than that.
The Carolina Panthers will pick sixth in April’s NFL draft and will have some good options to improve their roster.
CNN Journalist and The View co-host Ana Navarro is dealing with a breakthrough case of Covid-19. She shared the news with the other View host on a remote episode. Navarro announces her diagnosis a week after host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive. “I am now positive for COVID,” explained Navarro, who is vaccinated. “I’m feeling no […]
To the kiddo who bought their teacher donuts: You have a heart of gold.View Entire Post ›
Duke’s game at Notre Dame and UNC’s home game against Virginia Tech, both postponed due to COVID-19 issues, have been rescheduled for later this month.
Fort Mill-area resident Paul Colbath had traveled to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, to attend then-President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally, a federal prosecutor said Monday.
Biden is defending Betsy DeVos' repeal of the "gainful employment rule," which cuts off federal aid to schools that leave students with too much debt.
The girl group that keeps on giving. Mess, that is.View Entire Post ›
In Brazil, 10 people were killed when part of a cliff collapsed onto leisure boats. Another 32 were injured on the lake in the southeast part of the country. CBS News' Rylee Carlson has more.
“Full House” fans aren't the only ones mourning a sad loss after Bob Saget, best known for his starring role as Danny Tanner on the classic sitcom passed away at 65 years old. His family is shared in a statement that they are devastated over his unexpected passing. Bob’s oldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, 34, revealed a screenshot of the last text message she received from her late dad prior to his death. It appeared that the message was sent ahead of his last stand-up comedy show in Florida on Janu
This is everything we know so far.
Heidi Klum, 48, poses in a black thong and flaunts her toned booty in her latest topless Instagram story photo. The model runs outdoors to stay fit.
Terry McLaurin, Jonathan Allen and others spent part of Monday getting hyped about Washington's new chapter and new name.
Photographer Paolo Roversi also got the Duchess of Cambridge to dance during her birthday photoshoot
The night belonged to Klay Thompson, but Draymond Green reminded Warriors fans of what matters most in just seven seconds of play.
Divers and helicopters joined the frantic effort to rescue tourists thrown into a Brazilian lake when a cliff wall collapsed on their boats.
Former Eagles great and Super Bowl champion LeSean McCoy has some thoughts on the way Black Monday's head coach firings went down in the NFL. By Adam Hermann
Chris Hogan reacted in the same way most Patriots fans did.
We’ve known for a while now that the British royal family is ushering in a new era, and with it comes new responsibilities for Kate Middleton and Prince William. But the Duchess of Cambridge in particular, who just celebrated her milestone 40th birthday over the weekend with the most regal photoshoot, seems poised to step […]
Go off, queen.View Entire Post ›