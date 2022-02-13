Boaters find a man’s body in Florida Keys waters, sheriff’s office says

A man’s body was discovered by Boot Key Harbor boaters Saturday afternoon in the Florida Keys, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 5 p.m. discovery was made about 50 feet from the Boot Key Bridge in Marathon, MCSO said. Though an autopsy remains to be finished and the death investigation continues, MCSO said, foul play isn’t expected to be involved.

The man’s family hasn’t been notified yet so his name wasn’t released.

