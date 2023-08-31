Boaters rescue ‘exhausted’ deer found swimming in ocean, Massachusetts cops say

Two men boating off the Massachusetts coast spotted “something frantically splashing,” police reported.

They found an antlerless deer “in distress” swimming in the ocean and pulled it to safety aboard their boat at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, Cohasset police said in a news release.

They called Cohasset police and a natural resources officer met them at the boat ramp to check on the deer, police said.

“It was not injured, just exhausted from the afternoon swim,” police wrote. After a rest, the deer returned to the wild.

A video posted with the release on Facebook shows the deer bounding away into the woods.

Cohasset is about 20 miles southeast of Boston.

Person trying to save dog on railroad bridge is hit and killed by train, WA cops say

‘Playful and curious’ tiger dies in fall during medical procedure, Colorado zoo says

Hundreds of bats found infesting high school as classes begin, Utah officials say