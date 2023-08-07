Boaters hear screams, see four people in the water, watch what happens next

BRIELLE — Joe Cabasso of Long Branch was fishing for fluke a few miles off Brielle on Sunday morning when he heard screaming.

A nearby boat was taking on water and the four passengers were treading water in the ocean and in need of help.

"I see the back of the boat going underwater," said Cabasso, who was on his boat Gemini that he co-owns with his brother Jack.

His captain Christopher Davidson maneuvered the Gemini closer to the sinking boat's passengers, who were floating nearby, while Cabasso helped each person aboard, he said. His friend Stephen Shabot captured the rescue on his phone.

At the same time, New Jersey State Police marine officers and members of the U.S. Coast Guard were rushing to the scene, Cabasso said.

After the passengers were safely on the Gemini, Cabasso said he saw the neighboring boat slip under the surface. The sinking took only about four minutes, he said.

"The ocean is a dangerous place," Cabasso said. "I’m grateful that god put me there, in that spot."

First responders took the rescued boaters to shore, he said.

