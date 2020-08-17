Boaters scream for help as vessel sinks after being swamped with water by Trump boat parade

A boat flying a Trump flag speeds past a sinking boat, after a group on a "Trump parade" caused large waves on the Willamette River in Portland, Oregon: (@jimirosenk - Twitter)

A group of boats flying flags in support of president Donald Trump created waves large enough in a Portland river that they caused a boat to sink with people onboard.

On Sunday, more than 20 boats flying flags in support of the president sped down Willamette River in Portland, Oregon, as part of the “Trump Boat Parade” that took place that day, according to the Daily Mail.

Boats flying flags for Mr Trump have increased over the last few months as a way for supporters to rally for his 2020 presidential campaign, while observing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In footage shared to social media the boats were shown causing large waves to form as they sped down the river on Sunday.

The waves caused trouble for one boat, which took on too much water and started to sink, as the people onboard repeatedly screamed for help.

One man was seen jumping off the boat, as the vessel took on more water, while others attempted to hold on to their possessions.

The boat then sank completely and broke apart, as the people onboard were forced to swim in the choppy waters to stay afloat, while nearby vessels raced over to try and help them.

They were then eventually helped onto a nearby boat, as only remnants of their vessel were still visible floating in the river.

A spokesman for the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told the Mail that river patrol deputies responded to the incident, but that the family had already climbed onto the other boat by the time they arrived.

The spokesman added that no one was injured in the incident and confirmed that the boat that sank was not part of the parade.

Thousands of the president’s supporters took part in “Trump Boat Parades” over the weekend, as an estimated 2,000 gathered in Clearwater, Florida, in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record of 1,180 boats in a single parade, that was recorded in Malaysia in 2014.

The gatherings took place in states across the US, including Delaware, New Jersey and Alabama.

Video footage of the Clearwater parade will be reviewed by Guinness officials to decide whether a new record has been set, but organiser Cliff Gehart told Fox 13 that 1,600 people registered and paid to be a part of the event.

He added that people came from Palm Beach, Orlando and South Carolina to attend the Clearwater event “to represent Trump and to support his effort”.

