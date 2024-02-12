Boathouse Row lights to be displayed again in special relighting ceremony in March

Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row will be back in action in March, kicking off the return of the lights with a special ceremony.

Whether you’ve been waiting for this moment since the row went dark nearly a year ago or if you have yet to see the lights in action, you won’t want to miss the long-awaited relighting event.

What is Boathouse Row?

Boathouse Row relighting ceremony by the Fairmount Fish Ladder on MLK Drive and VIP reception at the Vesper Boat Club on Boathouse Row. for Fairmount Park Conservancy on September 24, 2016.

The Boathouse Row lights were introduced in 1979 and has since been an iconic part of the Schuylkill River. Most of the boathouses along the river date back to the 19th century, and the site joined the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, according to Fairmount Park Conservancy.

In 2005, the houses on the row were equipped with LED lights, and the last refurbishment project was completed in 2016.

The lighting system is controlled by a central feed at Lloyd Hall, and each night, the lights are automatically scheduled to turn on at sunset and turn off at sunrise. For special events, individual requests, holidays and sponsored shows, the lights are programmed to fit the needs of the occasion through a custom web application.

Why has Boathouse Row been on hiatus?

Philadelphia's iconic Boathouse Row lights have been on display since 1979.

Due to light outages and ongoing maintenance issues, along with damage from weather and animals, another round of upgrades was needed, and the houses along the row went dark in March of 2023, according to Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

During this hiatus, each boat house addressed any deferred building repairs that were previously inaccessible because of the lights, such as roof replacement, carpentry and structural repairs, fresh paint jobs and chimney restoration.

Boathouse Row lights returning soon

Boathouse Row relighting ceremony by the Fairmount Fish Ladder on MLK Drive and VIP reception at the Vesper Boat Club on Boathouse Row. for Fairmount Park Conservancy on September 24, 2016.

Fairmount Park Conservancy partnered with Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to replace and upgrade the previous light system, a $2.1 million investment provided by the Joanna McNeil Trust and the city of Philadelphia that will debut during the March 7 lighting ceremony.

The new lighting system has 6,400 individual LED lights with 16 million color combinations that can change colors, fade together, display ombre effects and be programmed in a way that makes them appear as if they are sparkling or dancing along the boathouses. They also can highlight unique architectural features of the historic buildings.

The Official Boathouse Row Relighting Ceremony is on Thursday, March 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. along Martin Luther King Jr. Driver at the Fish Ladder, directly across the river from Boathouse Row.

The free, public event will include music, food trucks and the perfect view of the lights, which will be illuminated at 7 p.m. After the illumination, a short light show will begin and be repeated.

Due to construction of the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Bridge, access to the viewing site during the relighting ceremony will only be accessible from Black Road or Sweetbriar Drive, according to city officials.

Limited parking is available between those streets and it is about a 15- to 20-minute walk to the ceremony. Points near Fairmount Water Works are an alternate viewing location.

If an evening visit isn’t enough, the Boathouse Row Lights can be booked for holidays, special events, sponsored shows or other personal requests, with all fees going directly to the upkeep of the display.

For more information or to make a request, visit boathouserowlights.org or email info@boathouserowlights.org.

Got a tip or a story idea? Contact Krys'tal Griffin at kgriffin@delawareonline.com.

He's got moves: 'Bros defying physics': Delaware TikTok star has over 130 million views for dancing on air

Find a fish fry: Fish fries at churches in Delaware return Feb. 16 with the start of the Lenten season

Just in: Jury acquits man of first-degree murder in 2018 fatal shooting in Wilmington

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Philadelphia's Boathouse Row lights return in March after repairs