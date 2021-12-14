Boating under the influence manslaughter charge stems from 2017 boat crash that killed 19-year-old

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 23-year-old Indian River County man is facing a BUI manslaughter charge related to the death of a 19-year-old in a 2017 nighttime boat crash on the Indian River Lagoon.

Jayson Clark, of the 2300 block of 14th Street Southwest, was arrested Dec. 3 on a warrant charging him with boating under the influence manslaughter in addition to the 2020 charge of vessel homicide already filed in the death of Chance Rivero, of Vero Beach.

Clark also was 19 at the time of the June 3, 2017, boating crash in the Indian River Lagoon that killed Rivero and injured others among the six people on board the boat that night.

Nearly three years later, Clark appeared before a judge at his first hearing on the vessel homicide charge, and, now, following a state attorney’s office investigation, faces an additional BUI manslaughter charge.

Both charges are second-degree felonies carrying maximum 15-year sentences, which if convicted, could result in a consecutive 30-year prison term, said Assistant State Attorney William Long.

“Right now, we’re proceeding on both (charges),” Long said Friday.

An affidavit for his arrest was signed Dec. 2 and served by a deputy the following day at an address in the 6200 block of 6th Street, according to an Indian River County Sheriff’s Office report.

Jail records show Clark was released the same day as his arrest on $100,000 bail.

Rivero's family sued Clark and at least two gas stations that the lawsuit claimed sold alcohol to the minors, including Clark. The civil complaint alleges Clark was operating the boat while under the influence, without proper lighting and over capacity.

Reports show Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials investigated the crash and found that the group's 17-foot boat struck a channel marker about a mile south of the Alma Lee Loy Bridge, throwing Rivero into the water just before midnight.

There were six people on board ranging in age from 19 to 24, including Rivero, of Vero Beach, who was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma at Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Fish and wildlife officials found alcohol was a factor, according to court filings.

“After the arrest we had an expert witness review the evidence and we filed these charges based on his opinion as to what the evidence supports,” Long said.

Clark turned himself in on a warrant for the single vessel homicide charge in 2020, according to jail records.

Long said he could not talk about the specific charges in the case, but said, in general, a method known as “retrograde extrapolation” is used to determine past blood alcohol levels of people involved in crashes where degrees of intoxication are in question.

“Essentially it’s determining what someone’s breath alcohol content was at the time they were doing a various action,” he said.

Local attorney Andy Metcalf represents Clark and said he'll be entering a plea of not guilty.

He's called the incident a “a tragic accident" but said he could not see that Clark was guilty of criminal conduct.

“(The new charge) changes the entire case in that it will likely result, unfortunately, in delay for everyone in involved,” Metcalf said. “We think there’s a very strong defense in this case.”

