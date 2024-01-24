'Boatload of problems': City councilors take issue with Worcester snowplowing efforts

WORCESTER — On the weekend of Jan. 6, 15.5 inches of snow hit the city.

Now, some city councilors are questioning if the city could have been better prepared to manage the streets. Meanwhile, public works officials say they are dealing with vacancies and old equipment.

"For those of us who represent the city, we clearly know that we had a boatload of problems," District 2 City Council Candy Mero-Carlson said.

Snow started around bedtime Saturday, Jan. 6, and continued well into Jan. 7. It was the first major winter storm this season in Central Massachusetts and residents spent Sunday and Monday digging out their homes and vehicles.

Driving around the city in the aftermath of the storm was a challenge. While main streets had been treated, several side streets were difficult to drive through.

A Jan. 16 storm left Worcester with 3.6 inches of snow.

City councilors, including District 3 City Councilor and Public Works Standing Committee Chair George Russell, had said during meetings that they wanted to discuss ways for the Department of Public Works to improve the response to winter storms.

Public Works Commissioner Jay Fink says Worcester has an older fleet of trucks and equipment that are more susceptible to breakdowns.

In response to a previous City Council motion, Public Works Commissioner Jay Fink wrote a communication for the Tuesday meeting summarizing the city's response to the storm.

Fink wrote that the forecast initially called for 6 to 10 inches of snow the weekend of Jan. 6, but the storm brought heavy snow and whiteout conditions. Approximately 943 vehicles were ticketed and 510 were towed.

At a Tuesday meeting of the City Council Standing Committee on Public Works, Fink said the city had signed up 309 contracted pieces of equipment, roughly the same number as last year. However, only 279 of the contractors actually showed up when called for the first storm.

When asked by Russell about why contractors did not respond to calls to respond to the storm, Fink said he was not able to give a specific cause.

The city had 312 trucks and equipment actually reporting for the storm, when city-owned equipment is counted. Some city employees failed to show up for the storm too; the city has 58 pieces of snow-clearing equipment in all.

In addition to the reduced equipment number, Fink said the city has an older fleet of trucks and equipment that are more susceptible to breakdowns that are more likely to happen during heavier storms where trucks are out for longer durations.

In addition, Fink said he only had seven of the department's 14 mechanic positions on the floor, with four vacancies and three people out on workmen's compensation.

"Clearly when I take older equipment that's subject to breakdown and I'm short on my mechanics, it would lead me to believe that I really need to be looking at a capital budget that will look to add more equipment, newer equipment," Fink said.

While the pay scale for mechanics is subject to a bargaining agreement, Fink said the city has lost mechanics as well as truck drivers to other agencies because "we pay what we pay."

In addition, Fink said civil service requirements have slowed filling vacancies and the city is pushing to get positions out of the civil service program to streamline hiring. Fink said his call for a certified list of commercial driver's license holders could take six months.

Russell asked if the city would be in the same situation if another storm brought 13 or 14 inches. Fink said he believed the city would be more prepared because the first storm of the season tends to be a first run for drivers, equipment and inspectors.

Emergency Communications and Management Director Charles Goodwin said the city's 311 service fielded 2,024 calls in two days during the storm's duration.

Mero-Carlson said she understood that the storm was difficult, but said the city had received significantly more calls than usual and felt councilors had to go back to constituents to explain why streets had not been successfully plowed.

She said the city needed to have more competitive pay to retain DPW staff.

Mero-Carlson also asked Russell to request the city look into conducting a commercial driver's license class for DPW drivers so they do not have to deal with waiting lists for other classes.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester snowplow problems: City councilors decry storm cleanup