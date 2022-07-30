Boats in the street, whole communities underwater: Photos show Kentucky communities in ruins amid floods
Maria Aguilar, USA TODAY
·1 min read
In this article:
Andy Beshear
63rd governor of Kentucky
Authorities are bracing for the death toll from floods in Eastern Kentucky to continue to rise this weekend as the extent of the damage is becoming increasingly visible.
At least 16 people are dead as of Friday night after torrential rains flooded the region, destroying hundreds of homes and devastating communities across several counties.
Photos show houses and businesses half-submerged in the murky flood waters. Streets look like rivers — filled with floating tree branches, trashed vehicles and debris from homes swept away by the current.
Stranded community members were picked up by boats.
(Reuters) -The death toll in eastern Kentucky rose to at least 16 on Friday as flooding unleashed by "epic" torrential rainfall swept through homes, washed out roads and pushed rivers over their banks, state authorities said, warning that more fatalities were expected. Police and National Guard troops, including personnel from neighboring states, used helicopters and boats to rescue dozens of people from homes and vehicles in Kentucky's Appalachian coal-mining region. Video from local media showed floodwaters reaching the roofs of houses and turning roads into rivers.
Floodwater swept debris down the streets of Jackson, Kentucky, as deadly flooding struck the area on July 28.This video, recorded by Gary Raleigh, shows waters rushing down a residential street.“It was the worst flooding I ever saw,” Raleigh told Storyful.The National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe flood warnings for the area.The NWS said parts of Kentucky received more than 10 inches of rain in a 48-hour period.Gov Andy Beshear said at least 16 people had died in the flooding, and that the number of fatalities was expected to rise. Credit: Gary Raleigh via Storyful
Several people are dead in eastern Kentucky after torrential rain caused flooding. Governor Andy Beshear says the death toll could rise as some people are still unaccounted for. Meteorologist Mike Seidel from CBS News’ partners at the Weather Channel has more.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced early Friday that the death toll from this week's historic flooding has risen to 15 while warning that the figure is expected to more than double — and will include children.