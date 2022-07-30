Boats in the street, whole communities underwater: Photos show Kentucky communities in ruins amid floods

Authorities are bracing for the death toll from floods in Eastern Kentucky to continue to rise this weekend as the extent of the damage is becoming increasingly visible.

At least 16 people are dead as of Friday night after torrential rains flooded the region, destroying hundreds of homes and devastating communities across several counties.

Photos show houses and businesses half-submerged in the murky flood waters. Streets look like rivers — filled with floating tree branches, trashed vehicles and debris from homes swept away by the current.

Stranded community members were picked up by boats.

Finding all the victims could take weeks, according to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said the death toll is expected to grow.

"We may have even lost entire families," Beshear said in a video Friday. He said at least six children were among the victims.

Search and rescue teams, with the help of the National Guard, continued searching for missing people Friday evening.

Photos show the destruction:

Debris from destroyed homes pile up near a concrete bridge over Grapevine Creek in Perry County after torrential rain caused flash flooding in Eastern Kentucky Thursday morning. July 28, 2022

An aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28, 2022.

A group of stranded people are rescued from the flood waters of the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28, 2022. - At least eight people have died after torrential rains caused massive flooding in eastern Kentucky, leaving a number of people stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor of the southeastern US state said Thursday.

A Knott County 911 emergency vehicle was washed into the Right Fork Troublesome Creek in Hindman. July 29, 2022

People work to clear a house from a bridge near the Whitesburg Recycling Center in Letcher County, Ky., on Friday, July 29, 2022. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Kermit Clemons, atop his ex-mother-in-law's house outside Hazard, Ky., helps his ex-wife Lana Clemons retrieve family items. Flash flooding swept the trailer home off its foundation and carried it around 250 feet from its original location Thursday morning. July 28, 2022

A man searches the remains of a trailer park that was wiped out by flood waters of Troublesome Creek in Dwarf, Ky. July 29, 2022

A Perry County school bus lies destroyed after being caught up in the floodwaters of Lost Cree in Ned, Ky., Friday, July 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

STILL FROM VIDEO: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and FEMA Officials flew over the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky on Friday, July 29, 2022

A young woman walks through waist-deep water next to a house flooded by the waters of the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28, 2022. - At least eight people have died after torrential rains caused massive flooding in eastern Kentucky, leaving a number of people stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor of the southeastern US state said Thursday.

Contributing: The Associated Press; Caleb Stultz, Lucas Aulbach, Thomas Birmingham, Jordan D. Brown, Christal Hayes, Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY NETWORK.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky flood photos show communities in ruins