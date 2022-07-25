Boaz police seek help finding missing teenager

Juanita Rosalino Serrato

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing, and the Boaz Police Department is asking for help locating her.

Juanita Rosalino Serrato was last seen by family members Friday, and police believe she could be in the Huntsville or Decatur area.

She's described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Serrato's whereabouts is asked to contact Boaz police by direct message on their Facebook page or calling 256-593-6812.

