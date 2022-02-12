Bob Behnke looks ahead to last weeks as Adrian Public Schools' superintendent

ADRIAN — Bob Behnke's time as the Adrian Public Schools' superintendent is running short, but there are still some things on his to-do list.

Behnke, who has been with the district since 2014, is retiring at the end of March. His successor, Springbrook Middle School Principal Nate Parker, signed his contract at a special school board meeting Monday.

Adrian Public Schools Superintendent Bob Behnke

There are still multiple items Behnke said he is looking to address before his departure.

“We continue to place major emphasis on our facilities here at APS,” Behnke said in an email. “As a result of COVID-19 funds from the federal government, we will be making extensive improvements to HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) systems at Adrian High School, Michener and Alexander elementary this summer; our oldest buildings that have the least amount of airflow in classrooms. This will not only help support the new filtration systems that were added last summer, but will bring air conditioning and improved energy efficiency.”

There continue to be several ongoing district projects using bonds funds, Behnke said.

“We recently made improvements to the softball and baseball fields and will be making improvements to the exterior athletic buildings for track, softball, baseball and soccer. I was also very excited to see improvements take place in our art classrooms at Adrian High School over the winter break, which will continue over the next three years to replace student art workstations.”

Behnke will be exiting the district on a bit of a high and bittersweet note, he said, during the month of March, which is recognized as Reading Month.

“March will be a bittersweet month for me as I take on the ‘coaching and mentor role’ with (Nate) and watch him start his career as our next superintendent. I plan to spend time in elementary classrooms for March is Reading Month and continue one of my pet projects of reading Clifford the Big Red Dog to each kindergarten classroom," he said. "I then personally donate a copy of the book to each kindergarten student. It is neat to now go into classrooms at any grade level up to eighth grade and ask kids if they remember Clifford coming to their classroom.”

Because of COVID-19 precautions in education, Clifford has been quarantined since March 2020.

In other news

Because the school board conducted a majority of its business at the special meeting Monday, its regularly scheduled meeting this Monday, Feb. 14, has been canceled, according to school board President Beth Ferguson. The board will meet Feb. 28 for its regular fourth Monday meeting.

“We cancelled the meeting because there wasn’t enough business to have the meeting on the 14th,” Ferguson said in an email.

Three retirements and one resignation were approved at Monday’s meeting. Tammi Pifer, a paraprofessional at Prairie Elementary School’s media center, had her letter of resignation approved by the board, which went into effect Jan. 31. The three retirements were Linda Ballard, administrative assistant at Drager Head Start, effective Feb. 11; Mary Kemerer, intervention and technology at Michener Elementary School, effective June 8; and Jill Walsh, Alexander Elementary School third grade teacher, effective, June 30.

An unpaid leave of absence was granted for paraprofessional Stephanie Forche running Jan. 21 through Jan. 18, 2023.

A total of seven new and revised board policies were also approved. The policies, recommended for approval by the district’s policy service provider, Thrun Law Firm, were the first round of recommended policy updates from the firm. The board reviewed the policies during its Jan. 24 meeting.

“Most of the changes are minor issues that have surfaced with other districts as policy implementation has taken place,” a board memo regarding the requested policy revisions said.

Policies that were updated or revised included board powers/general powers, experimental or pilot programs, purchasing procurement, naming facilities, construction bidding, hiring and background checks, and the superintendent.

The board entered into closed session at the conclusion of the regular meeting for the purpose of discussing litigation strategies.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Behnke looks ahead to last weeks as Adrian schools' superintendent