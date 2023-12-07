LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Republican State Rep. Bob Bezotte, a prominent figure in Livingston County, has been accused by his wife of physical and emotional abuse in divorce documents filed last week in 44th Circuit Court, according to reporting from The Detroit News.

Bezotte, a retired longtime sheriff and former county commissioner, denied the allegation in his response, The News reported.

According to The News, Shelia Bezotte claimed she's suffered "mental, emotional and physical abuse" throughout the couple's 50 years of marriage. In a response filed Tuesday, Bezotte admitted the marriage has broken down, but denied his wife had suffered from any sort of abuse.

Bezotte did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily.

Shelia Bezotte's attorney, Jennifer Winstead, declined comment to The News.

"Plaintiff fears the defendant will stop contributing financially to the marital home, as well as the bills he has been paying for years," Winstead wrote in a filing. "The plaintiff is unemployed; she has been a stay-at-home wife and mother for 52 years."

Bezotte's attorney, William McCririe, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The News.

The case was reassigned from Judge Suzanne Geddis, who is married to McCririe, to Judge Miriam Cavanaugh, according to court records.

Bezotte is a longtime police officer who worked road patrol, corrections and security before becoming undersheriff and then sheriff in Livingston County. In 2016, after retiring as sheriff, he was elected to the county commission. He successfully ran for state office in 2020, and was re-elected in 2022. His current term ends in 2024.

The case is schedule for a pretrial hearing Feb. 23.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Bob Bezotte's wife alleges abuse in divorce filing