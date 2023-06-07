‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor arrested for role in Jan. 6 riot after being caught by online sleuths

Jay Johnston, a comedic actor who’s appeared in “Mr. Show,” “Arrested Development,” “Bob’s Burgers” and numerous other TV projects, has been arrested for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Johnston, 54, now faces charges from the Department of Justice, including felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder, and multiple misdemeanor accounts, according to court documents.

In 2021, the Daily Beast reported that Johnston had been banned from continuing his role as Jimmy Pesto Sr. in “Bob’s Burgers,” after the show’s creators discovered he had attended the insurrection. He now joins the hundreds of rioters who have been identified by online users aiding the FBI in tracking down guilty parties.

Video from the incident shows Johnston being combative with police and assisting others who attacked security guards in a tunnel on the Lower West Terrace.

According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, Johnston took a stolen police shield and gave it to other rioters as they stormed the building. Johnston “was close to the entrance to the tunnel, turned back and signaled for other rioters to come towards the entrance,” the FBI agent said in the report.

When the mob was met with pepper spray from police, Johnston allegedly assisted rioters near the tunnel by pouring water on their faces before joining them in pushing against the officers.

“The rioters coordinated the timing of the pushes by yelling ‘Heave! Ho!’” the affidavit continued.

Johnston was ultimately identified by three associates who saw the photos published online by the FBI. One of the associates reportedly provided evidence of text message that showed Johnston acknowledging his presence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Johnston is expected to make his first appearance in court in California on Wednesday.

