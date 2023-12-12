Bob Burney, NYSP trooper, dies from cancer developed responding to Ground Zero after 9/11

New Hartford native Robert Burney died on Saturday, Dec. 9 from cancer, stemming from his time at the World Trade Center following the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001, according to his obituary.

He was 57.

Born on Dec. 17, 1965, Burney was the son of Carolyn (Sue) Burney and the late Eugene Burney.

Affectionately known as Bob, Burney graduated from New Hartford High School in 1984. He graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College in 1986 and went on to graduate from Utica College in 1988.

Robert M. Burney

Time with state police

Burney worked with SUNY Cobleskill campus security, before entering the New York State Police on March 20, 1989. He served with Troop D until Jan. 2017.

Following the events of Sept. 11, Burney was assigned to New York City to aid in search and recovery efforts.

Burney worked several extra assignments over the years, including Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana, Hurricane Sandy in New York City, the New York State Fair and other details.

The New York State Police said Burney’s death was considered in the line of duty.

Love for Old Forge

Burney had a great love for Old Forge, according to his obituary. He enjoyed spending the summers there and the community is where he met two of his best friends, Dick Keyes and Jack Caufield.

During his time in Old Forge for the summers, Burney worked at Keyes Pancake House from 1982-1988 and the Thendara Golf Course from 2017-2021. He also was a member of the Covey-Pashley American Legion Post #893 and the Old Forge Knights of Columbus.

In his free time, Burney enjoyed playing golf and hockey, where he participated in many benefit games for both sports, his obituary said. He also looked forward to traveling to Florida to enjoy the Daytona 500, as well as spending time in New Smyrna Beach.

Calling hours, service

Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St Patrick - St Anthony Parish Church, Oneida St., Chadwicks, where a funeral mass will be celebrated. Interment will be at Crown Hill Memorial Park.

A Celebration of Life will take place this summer, in Inlet, at St. Anthony's Church with the details to follow.

Burney is survived by his mother, Carolyn (Sue) Burney; brothers, Gene and William; sister, Ellen (Robert) Dickerson; longtime companion, Denise Kraeger; nephews, Brandon, Collin, Trenton and Noah; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father, Eugene Burney.

In lieu of flowers, consider donating to Lewis County Hospice, American Cancer Society or New York State Troopers Signal 30 Fund in memory of Burney.

