Bob Dole served his country from WWII battlefields to the US Capitol and beyond

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bob Dole dedicated his life to this country. He was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer at age 98.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories