Bob Dole, war hero, senator, Republican mainstay, dies at 98
Bob Dole, the long-time senator, former Republican presidential nominee and World War II hero, died Sunday at age 98.
Long-serving senator, who recovered from terrible injuries to run for president, dies at 98
Bob Dole, the former Senate majority leader and the Republican presidential candidate in 1996, died in his sleep on Sunday morning. He was 98 years old. Dole’s death was announced by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, an organization that supports military veteran caregivers founded by former U.S. senator Elizabeth Dole, his wife of 46 years. No […]
For decades he was at the center of Washington and the searing battles within the Republican Party
The prominent statesman and war hero had been hailed as “the true measure of servant leadership” from both sides of the aisle.
