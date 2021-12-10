Bob Dole's only daughter remembers her 'most generous' dad, his love for his dogs

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The only daughter of Bob Dole spoke about her dad's generosity and his love for his dogs.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories