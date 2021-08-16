Bob Dylan accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan Christopher Polk/Getty Images for VH1

Bob Dylan is facing a lawsuit alleging he sexually abused a 12-year-old girl, who remains "emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged," in 1965.

An "explosive" lawsuit claims that between April and May of 1965, the singer groomed and gained the trust of a 12-year-old girl "as part of his plan to sexually molest and abuse" her, Page Six reports, citing Manhattan Supreme Court papers.

Dylan established an "emotional connection" with the plaintiff, identified only as J.C., and sought to "lower [J.C.'s] inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day," the lawsuit reportedly alleges.

The lawsuit reportedy also says that the fallout from the alleged abuse has been "of a permanent and lasting natures and have incapacitated plaintiff from attending her regular activities." The plaintiff, who is now 68, is seeking damages and accusing Dylan of assault, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress, according to Page Six.

A spokesperson for Dylan denied the allegations, telling Page Six, "This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.

