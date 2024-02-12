Bob Edwards, Louisville native and NPR 'Morning Edition' star, dies at 76

Robert "Bob" Edwards, longtime broadcasting host of National Public Radio's "Morning Edition" and Louisville native, has died. He was 76.

A decorated broadcast journalist, Edwards hosted the “Morning Edition” for nearly 25 years, attracting more than 13 million listeners each week across national airwaves.

While many knew him as the dulcet-toned voice accompanying your morning coffee, Edwards was also a "hometown boy," said Keith Runyon, former editor for The Courier Journal and decades-long friend of Edwards.

Runyon said even during the peak of his tenure on national public radio, Edwards always made time to visit and pay homage to the city that raised him.

"He was an ordinary kid from Louisville, who grew up to get a great gig on public radio, but he was the same guy all throughout," Runyon said.

'Man who embodies the essence of excellence in radio'

Born in Louisville on May 15, 1947, Edwards' early education history can traced throughout the city, attending St. Xavier High School and the University of Louisville. Before joining NPR, Edwards began his early career as a newscaster across the Ohio River in New Albany, Indiana.

Edwards is most known for being the host of NPR's longstanding morning show since its launch in 1979. According to the the national Radio Hall of Fame, Edwards was asked to host the show for the first month until producers could find a permanent replacement. Instead, Edwards served at the helm as the host for over two decades, interviewing entertainers, change makers and other journalists.

Before Runyon became a friend, he was an admirer of Edwards' work as a fellow journalist, recalling the initial morning broadcast where he heard Edwards' "deeply musical voice" narrate the news.

"I just remember from then on, I kept my radio set to the station to listen to it every morning while I was getting ready to go to work," Runyon said.

Years later, while Edwards was in Louisville to broadcast the show, Runyon had the opportunity to meet him and the two soon became friends. Runyon describes Edwards as a premier journalist and "a radio star in his time," which made him a titan of the industry amongst his peers.

"I think that he had a combination of intelligence, excellent reporting skills, and a flair for writing and speaking," Runyon said.

Edwards won numerous awards throughout his tenure at NPR, including a Peabody Institutional Award for excellence in broadcasting. The Peabody selection committee lauded Edwards as "a man who embodies the essence of excellence in radio."

"Bob Edwards understood the intimate and distinctly personal connection with audiences that distinguishes audio journalism from other mediums, and for decades he was a trusted voice in the lives of millions of public radio listeners," NPR CEO John Lansing said in a statement. "Staff at NPR and all across the Network, along with those millions of listeners, will remember Bob Edwards with gratitude."

After over two decades, Edwards closed out his last episode of the "Morning Edition" in late April 2004. That November, Edwards was inducted into the national Radio Hall of Fame. Edwards also holds a place in the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.

Throughout his fame, Edwards was "an ordinary guy" who routinely visited his mother back in Louisville, raised money for local charitable causes and supported local journalism, Runyon said.

"As long as local public radio succeeds, I think it will be a legacy of Bob Edwards because he always believed in our local stations and always wanted them to thrive," Runyon said.

Edwards is survived by his wife, Windsor Johnston, and his daughters, Susannah and Eleanor.

This story will update.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Bob Edwards, longtime NPR host, dies at 76