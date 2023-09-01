Bob Errey, Steve Mears out as Penguins TV crew

The Pittsburgh Penguins TV network will have a new new and a new announcing crew for the coming season.

Bob Errey, longtime analyst on their telecasts, and play-by-play man Steve Mears will not return in their positions.

There is no word on whether the other on-air member of the telecasts, features specialist Dan Potash, will be retained.

