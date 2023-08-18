Bob Funk: It's time for OKC leaders to admit we have a crime problem, then try to solve it

An Oklahoma City Police Department vehicle is pictured in 2013, parked along Shartel Avenue in front of the Oklahoma County jail.

When it comes to law and order, Oklahomans assume their state stands head and shoulders above the others, and who could blame us. Our civic leaders tell us crime is under control.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has said the city’s 2022 homicide rate dropped 20% from what it was in 2021. He said Oklahoma City’s numbers are much lower than many other big cities across the country, and the Oklahoma City Police Department says crime is trending down.

But the shocking truth is we have a crime problem in Oklahoma City.

U.S. News & World Report says Oklahoma City’s violent crime and property crime rates are both higher than the national average, surpassing cities such as Portland, Oregon; Sacramento, California; and Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Journal’s 2023 national inventory of crime ranks Oklahoma City the 10th-most dangerous city in Oklahoma, reporting more than one murder per week, more than one rape per day and more than 10 car thefts per day. And there are similar claims that rank OKC in the top five.

But the problem isn’t just in Oklahoma City. The FBI reports Oklahoma’s violent crime rate is higher than New York and California, saying Oklahoma saw 7.4 murders per 100,000 people in 2020, which ranks the Sooner state 16th-highest in the nation.

So, when we hear public officials celebrate progress against crime in our community, we should look at it through a broader lens, then demand a better job.

The problem is not with our officers and deputies. They are top notch, dedicated professionals. The problem is we don’t have enough of them.

Like so many departments across the country, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma County lost hundreds of officers amid the anti-police protests in 2020. Recovery has been slow with Oklahoma City still short by 200 officers, and there’s a shortage of 100 deputies in Oklahoma County.

But even if we bring our numbers back to pre-2020 levels, we still wouldn’t have enough officers to do the job. To solve this crisis, we must raise our standards and hire the number of police necessary to make Oklahoma City safer.

That’s going to take a financial commitment on the part of our leaders, who must face the facts. If other cities our size can control crime, we can, too.

Finding quality police officers and deputies might not be as easy as it used to be, but they’re out there if we’re willing to compete for them, and Oklahoma City’s $10,000 signing bonus is not enough. Incentives are far greater in other large cities such as Washington, D.C., $20,000; Portland, $25,000; and New Orleans, $30,000. Atlanta is paying its existing officers a $4,000 bonus just to stay on the job.

Fighting crime might not be cheap, but it’s essential to the safety and quality of life of our city. It’s time for our leaders to admit we have a crime problem, then allocate the resources to solve it.

Bob Funk Sr.

Bob Funk Sr. is founder and executive chairman of Oklahoma City-based Express Employment Professionals. He also has served many years on the board of directors for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, including three years as board chairman.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Bob Funk: OKC must admit we have a crime problem, then act on it