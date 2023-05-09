Bob Huggins calls Xavier fans homophobic slur
Bob Huggins, who spent more than 15 years at Cincinnati, referred to fans of rival Xavier as "Catholic f**s" while talking to 700WLW's Bill Cunningham on Monday. Hours later, he released an apology.
Bob Huggins, who spent more than 15 years at Cincinnati, referred to fans of rival Xavier as "Catholic f**s" while talking to 700WLW's Bill Cunningham on Monday. Hours later, he released an apology.
The ABC "This Week" host had a visceral reply to his own network's survey showing Trump trouncing Biden in a potential 2024 presidential rematch.
A lip reader analyzed Prince Harry's conversation with Jack Brooksbank at the coronation and alleged he said "I'm fed up with the way they treat me."
A rundown of all of Princess Charlotte's hilarious reactions to the Coronation Concert as the young royal showed her pure joy
William Cho was at the mall with his parents, Cindy and Kyu Cho, and brother, 3-year-old James, when the shooting broke out, the GoFundMe page says.
"To know that we have your support and encouragement ... has been the greatest possible Coronation gift," the sovereign says.
A Royal Caribbean passenger found the hidden camera, which captured adults and minors naked, and told the crew aboard the Harmony of the Seas.
From Princess Kate's subtle nod to Princess Diana to Katy Perry getting lost while looking for her seat.
Let’s be honest, it was hard not to think of Princess Diana during King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday. It wasn’t only on our minds, it was also resonating through Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s circle of friends, particularly one close pal who found a subtle way to shade the royal family while celebrating Prince […]
The royals were allegedly relieved that Prince Harry skipped the coronation lunch, but King Chares was disappointed and gave a speech wishing Archie happy birthday.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is playing amazing basketball, but that's no excuse for what happened Sunday night in Phoenix.
Lopez said in an interview with "The View" that Affleck is the "best dad," and discussed the dynamics of disciplining their five kids.
It’s not the first time the eight-year-old royal has coordinated with her mom this weekend, over the course of the festivities surrounding the coronation of King Charles III.
The actor died of heart failure and respiratory issues. Ray Liotta’s Cause of Death Revealed Eddie Fu
There was a lot of discourse around President Joe Biden turning down King Charles III’s invitation to the coronation. Even though a U.S. president has never attended a coronation, some critics felt like this was a snub against the royal family. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Finnegan, went instead, but now, Twitter […]
The Chicago Blackhawks will own the first selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, and General Manager Kyle Davidson was at a loss for words after the team earned that pick.
California's Lake Oroville highlights reversal of severe-draught levels in stunning before and after images.
McCarthy and Biden meet Tuesday to negotiate the debt ceiling. Is Biden willing to negotiate spending cuts?
Democrats still likely lack the votes to pass any of the restrictions.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte may have been impressed when their father appeared on stage to deliver a heartfelt speech in tribute to his own “pa”.
Even princesses know the words to "Roar."