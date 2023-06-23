Bob Huggins' preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3 in Pittsburgh

Jun. 22—MORGANTOWN — Bob Huggins' preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) is scheduled for a Pittsburgh Magistrate Court on Aug. 3, according to a criminal docket released Thursday.

The former WVU men's basketball coach was arrested and charged with DUI on June 16, when his car was found blocking traffic on Merchant Street in downtown Pittsburgh by Pittsburgh Police just before 8:30 p.m.

Magisterial District Judge Kim Berkeley Clark is scheduled to preside over the hearing.

A preliminary hearing is held for the judge to determine whether or not there is enough evidence against Huggins to move forward with a trial.

Huggins' attorneys would have the opportunity to question witnesses presented by the prosecution, but Huggins also has the right to waive a preliminary hearing.

Huggins would not make a plea of guilt or innocence until the arraignment, which could follow the preliminary hearing or come at a later date.

Huggins coached the Mountaineers for 16 seasons, leading the school to 11 NCAA tournaments and the 2010 Final Four.

He resigned his position a day after the arrest.

"My recent actions do not represent the values of the university or the leadership expected in this role, " Huggins said in a statement. "While I have always tried to represent our university with honor, I have let all of you—and myself—down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the university community—particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program."

