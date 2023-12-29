Bob Johnson, guitarist with folk-rock pioneers Steeleye Span who had a hit with the carol Gaudete – obituary

Bob Johnson, who has died aged 79, was a guitarist with Steeleye Span, the band which, together with Fairport Convention, pioneered English folk rock, performing traditional songs on electric instruments.

Steeleye Span formed in 1969 when Fairport Convention’s bassist Ashley Hutchings joined forces with a London folk club duo, Tim Hart and Maddy Prior. After a number of line-up changes, Johnson joined the band in 1972 along with the bass player Rick Kemp, following the departure of Hutchings and the veteran folk musician Martin Carthy.

The next three years marked Steeleye Span’s apogee. With Maddy Prior’s vocal skills, Peter Knight’s virtuosity on the fiddle and Johnson’s rock guitar work, they enjoyed commercial success with the albums Below the Salt (1972) and Parcel of Rogues (1973).

Bob Johnson of Steeleye Span in 1974 - Fairfax Media Archives

It was Johnson who suggested that Gaudete, a carol that he had heard sung in church, might be given the folk-rock treatment. Sung a capella, Gaudete featured on Below the Salt and gave the band a novelty Christmas hit in 1973, peaking at No 14 in the UK singles charts.

On the same album Johnson sang lead vocals on the track King Henry and went on to introduce other trademark songs into the band’s repertoire, including the epic Thomas the Rhymer, which featured on their next album, Now We Are Six (1974), produced by Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull.

Mike Batt, the creator of the Wombles pop act, produced their album, All Around My Hat (1975); the title track, based on a 19th-century folk song about a Cockney costermonger who vows to remain true to his fiancée when she is sentenced to transportation to Australia for theft, reached No 5 in the singles charts.

At the height of their popularity, Steeleye Span toured the US supporting bands including Procol Harum, Jethro Tull and the Beach Boys. In 1975, on tour in Australia, their manager caused outrage when he announced a contest for female audience members at a forthcoming concert, with first prize being the opportunity to spend 12 hours with the band member of their choice. There were calls for the concert to be cancelled, but it went ahead – and the winner of the competition chose Johnson. The encounter was highly decorous, however. The winner turned up with her boyfriend, and after a few drinks and a chat they went their separate ways.

As folk rock went out of fashion, Steeleye Span’s star faded. Johnson left in 1977, and although he rejoined a reformed band in 1980 and remained a band member during several changes of line-up until 2001, he had plenty of time to pursue other interests.

Gaudete

Robert Johnson was born in Clapham, south London, on March 18 1944. His mother was a music teacher, and after taking O-levels at Westminster City grammar school he embarked on a musical career, playing acoustic and electric guitars in a variety of bands and featuring on the dulcimer player Roger Nicholson’s album Nonesuch for Dulcimer (1972), before joining Steeleye Span.

After his first departure from the band he and Peter Knight recorded a concept album, The King of Elfland’s Daughter, which got nowhere.

During his second, more prolonged stint with Steeleye Span, with a less hectic touring schedule, Johnson was able to take a degree in clinical psychology at Warwick University, followed by an MA at the University of Hertfordshire, and he went on to do occasional work as a Harley Street occupational therapist.

From 2001, ill health meant that he could no longer tour and he was replaced by Ken Nicol, though he continued to contribute to Steeleye Span’s studio albums.

Bob Johnson is survived by his second wife Mandy, and by a son and daughter from his first marriage to Jane.

Bob Johnson, born March 17 1944, died December 15 2023