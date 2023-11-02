Bob Knight, legendary Indiana college basketball coach, has died at 83
Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight has died at 83. CBS News' Dana Jacobsen looks back at his life.
Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight has died at 83. CBS News' Dana Jacobsen looks back at his life.
The controversial three-time NCAA champion head coach died Wednesday at 83 years old.
Bob Knight was an American original and a cultural touchstone with oversized impact — both good and sometimes less so.
The story of the SEC and CBS is a winding journey that started as a happy marriage, turned quite rocky and then led to a divorce during renewal negotiations in 2020.
AI technology allowed the completion of John Lennon's shelved home demo more than 40 years later, but producer Giles Martin says the result is "organic, it's real, and it's definitely the Beatles."
Expectations are again high in Kentucky, but there's plenty of competition in the SEC.
Here's how an ARM loan works, as homebuyers face the highest rates in decades for fixed-rate mortgages.
"In a way, Fran was my Barbie doll," says the show's lead costume designer. "Fran let me do my thing, which doesn't always happen on a set. She basically gave me wings and let me fly."
Every wardrobe needs a faux leather jacket. The post 5 faux leather jackets under $50 at Nordstrom Rack that look effortlessly cool appeared first on In The Know.
The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season are out and the Week 10 schedule is loaded.
Understanding the arguments for and against Israel’s current operation against Hamas.
Kuva Space, a hyperspectral imagery startup founded in Finland, has closed a €16.6 million ($17.6 million) Series A funding round as it looks to deploy up to 100 satellites by the end of the decade. The startup, formerly called Reaktor Space Lab, was founded in 2016 and spent its first four years focused on building nanosatellites for firms including the European Space Agency. It has successfully launched three satellites to-date, including a cubesat that contained a small hyperspectral camera demonstration.
Starting pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Zac Gallen both delivered incredible performances before the Rangers' offense came through late.
Despite all the sacks, Sanders still has the third-best passing grade in the country, according to PFF, behind Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.
Experts weigh in on the dynamics at play, and how parents can help their kids avoid and navigate the drama.
Coach Outlet adds new bags and wallets to its clearance section every week. These new leatherware additions are some of the best deals we've seen to date.
I'm buying more.
From teeth whitening to face saving, these are the beauty items you scooped up.
A bestseller for the DIYer in your life: It easily picks up and holds screws, nails, bolts, washers and more.
Once a social media sensation who rose to No. 1 in the 2023 class, Mikey Williams is now facing a legal fight for his freedom.
There's been an explosion of research into how user-friendly nasal sprays could be utilized for everything from vaccines to EpiPen alternatives.